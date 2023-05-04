Baseball
Chi-Hi 7, Menomonie 1
|Chi-Hi
|002 023 0
|7 15 0
|Menomonie
|000 100 0
|1 3 2
WP—Jakeb LeQuia (7 IP, 11 K, 1 BB). LP—Treysen Witt (5 IP, 4 K, 4 BB)
Leading Hitters—Chi-Hi: Dawson Goodman 2-5 (SB), Liam Brennan 2-3 (2B, 2 R), Cole Perlberg 2-3 (2 R), Easton Bobb 2-4 (RBI), Preston Alger 3-4 (2 RBI), Mayson Tester 2-2.
McDonell 7, Stanley-Boyd 2
|Stanley-Boyd
|000 200 0
|2 4 3
|McDonell
|050 110 0
|7 9 2
WP—Carter Stelter (7 IP, 6 K, 3 BB). LP—Haydn Gustafson (5 IP, 5 K, 2 BB)
Leading Hitters—Stanley-Boyd: Alex Williams 3-3 (R). McDonell: Eddie Mittermeyer 2-4 (2 R, 2 SB, RBI), Cael Holm 2-3 (RBI), Ryan Smiskey 3-3 (R).
Osseo-Fairchild 17, Cadott 7
|Osseo-Fairchild
|123 520 4
|17 15 0
|Cadott
|104 200 0
|7 12 4
WP—Brogan Korger (4 IP, 5 K, 5 BB). LP—Ashton Bremness (5 IP, 6 K, 3 BB)
Leading Hitters—Osseo-Fairchild: Lucas Frase 4-5 (5 RBI, 3 2B), Spencer Osmonson 5-5 (4 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI), Drake Sweat 3-4 (3 R, HR, 3B, 6 RBI). Cadott: Warren Bowe 2-3 (R), Axel Tegels 2-4 (R, HR, 2 RBI), Conner Roth 4-4 (R, 2 RBI, SB), Michael Wellner 2-4 (RBI)
Softball
Chi-Hi 12, New Richmond 2 (6 inn.)
|New Richmond
|000 200
|2 3 3
|Chi-Hi
|203 214
|12 14 1
WP—Lakken McEathron (6 IP, 6 K, 3 BB). LP—B. Swanepoel (4.1 IP, 3 K, 3 BB)
Leading Hitters—Chi-Hi: Paige Steinmetz 2-4 (2 R), Madisyn Bauer 2-4 (2 R, HR, 3 RBI), Lauren Shepherd 3-4 (2 R, HR, 4 RBI), Olivia Sanborn 4-4 (R, 2B, SB, 3 RBI).
Stanley-Boyd 4, McDonell 3
|Stanley-Boyd
|002 002 0
|4 6 3
|McDonell
|000 100 2
|3 7 2
WP—Abby Reynolds (7 IP, 3 K, 1 BB). LP—Katie Ruf (7 IP, 9 K, 3 BB)
Leading Hitters—Stanley-Boyd: Emily Brenner 2-3 (R, HR, 4 RBI), Abby Reynolds 1-4 (2B). McDonell: Rebecca Baier 2-4 (RBI), Morgan Wirtz 2-4 (R).
Fall Creek 4, Bloomer 2
|Bloomer
|002 000 0
|2 8 2
|Fall Creek
|002 011 0
|4 9 0
WP—Jenna Fitch (5 IP, 3 K, 1 BB). LP—Delaney Zwiefelhofer (6 IP, 3 K, 2 BB)
Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Avery Sieg 3-3 (3B, 2 RBI), Karley Rada 2-3 (R). Fall Creek: Sophie Johnson 2-3 (R, HR, 3 RBI), Elena Raffesberger 2-2, Averie Barka 2-3 (SB).
Osseo-Fairchild 14, Cadott 4
|Osseo-Fairchild
|201 113 6
|14 15 3
|Cadott
|111 010 0
|4 8 3
WP—Madisyn Loonstra (7 IP, 7 K, 1 BB). LP—Kasey Moldrem (5.2 IP, 3 K, 5 BB)
Leading Hitters—Osseo-Fairchild: Kaitlyn Skoug 2-3 2 R, 3 RBI, 4 SB), Eleice Dahl 2-6 (3 RBI, 2B), Madisyn Loonstra 4-4 (3 R, 3 RBI), Chloe Gunderson 2-4 (R, RBI, SB). Cadott: Lauryn Goettl 1-2 (2 R).
Northwood/Solon Springs 9, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 4
|Cornell/Lake Holcombe
|010 210 0
|4 9 5
|Northwood/Solon Springs
|123 201 0
|9 6 3
WP—Lily Borst (7 IP, 6 K, 2 BB). LP—Brooke Anderson (6 IP, 1 K, 6 BB)
Leading Hitters—Cornell/Lake Holcombe: Allie Turany 2-4, Makya Hetherington 2-3. Northwood/Solon Springs: Bailey Monson 3-4.
IN PHOTOS: McDonell baseball hosts Stanley-Boyd in Western Cloverbelt battle 5-4-23
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 5-4-23
