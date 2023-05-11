Baseball
Chi-Hi 9, New Richmond 1
|New Richmond
|000 010 0
|1 2 2
|Chi-Hi
|000 081 X
|9 13 2
WP—Jakeb LeQuia (6 IP, 6 K, 3 BB). LP—Tarras (4 IP, 1 K, 0 BB)
Leading Hitters—Chi-Hi: Grady Fredrick 2-3 (2B, RBI), Liam Brennan 2-3 (R, 2 RBI), Easton Bobb 1-4 (2 RBI), Mayston Tester 3-3 (R, 3B).
Bloomer 17, Thorp 11
|Bloomer
|100 720 6
|17 11 3
|Thorp
|020 106 2
|11 14 2
WP—Collin Crane (5.1 IP, 8 K, 3 BB). LP—Denzel Sutton (3.1 IP, 2 K, 7 BB)
Leading Hitters—Thorp: Braden Steinmetz 1-4 (R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB), Zeke Strand 2-5 (3 R, 3 RBI), Keegan Yohnk 1-2 (2 R, 2B, 3 BB), Collin Crane 3-5 (2 R, 2 RBI). Thorp: Ashton Kroeplin 2-5 (2 R, 2 SB), Caden Lane 3-5 (R, 2 RBI, 2B), Korbin Rosemeyer 3-5 (2 R, 2 RBI), Harley Zurakowski 2-4 (R).
Stanley-Boyd 5, Cadott 4
|Stanley-Boyd
|203 000 0
|5 7 1
|Cadott
|003 100 0
|4 8 1
WP—Aiden Mahr (4 IP, 4 K, 0 BB). LP—Conner Roth (3 IP, 4 K, 2 BB)
Leading Hitters—Stanley-Boyd: Parker Krizan 2-3 (R, RBI), Alex Williams 1-2 (R, 2 RBI). Cadott: Axel Tegels 3-4 (2B), Conner Roth 1-4 (R, 2 RBI), Ashton Bremness 2-3 (2B, RBI).
Softball
River Falls 7, Chi-Hi 6 (9 inn.)
|Chi-Hi
|000 204 000
|6 8 3
|River Falls
|200 001 301
|7 9 5
WP—Audra Adermann (4 IP, 0 K, 3 BB). LP—Willa Risinger (2 IP, 3 K, 0 BB)
Leading Hitters—Chi-Hi: Paige Steinmetz 2-5 (2B, R), Madisyn Bauer 2-4 (R, 2 2B, 3 RBI). River Falls: Jordan Schwantz 3-5 (3 R, RBI, 2 2B), Avery Amidon 2-5 (2 R, RBI), Morgan Kivel 2-3.
McDonell 3, Thorp 0
|Thorp
|000 000 0
|0 4 1
|McDonell
|000 021 X
|3 9 0
WP—Katie Ruf (7 IP, 13 K, 0 BB). LP—Jasmine Stratton (6 IP, 3 K, 2 BB)
Leading Hitters—McDonell: Rebecca Baier 2-4 (R), Morgan Wirtz 2-2 (RBI), Aubrey Dorn 2-3 (RBI).
McDonell 9, Eau Claire Regis 2
|Eau Claire Regis
|002 000 0
|2 4 1
|McDonell
|330 102 X
|9 11 2
WP—Avery Bowe (5 IP, 2 K, 1 BB). LP—Margie Morning (6 IP, 0 K, 5 BB)
Leading Hitters—Eau Claire Regis: Kylie McCauley 2-4 (2 2B, RBI). McDonell: Kendall Hepfler 2-3 (3 R, 2B, SB), Morgan Wirtz 2-3 (2 RBI), Josie Witkowski 2-3 (3B, 3 RBI), Aubrey Dorn 2-3 (3 RBI).
Grantsburg 11, Bloomer 1
|Grantsburg
|142 020 2
|11 15 1
|Bloomer
|000 100 0
|1 2 6
WP—Whitney Meyers (7 IP, 4 K, 0 BB). LP—Delaney Zwiefelhofer (7 IP, 2 K, 0 BB)
Leading Hitters—Grantsburg: Megan Schafer 2-5 (3 R, RBI), Renee Tooze 2-5 (R), Whitney Meyers 2-4 (2 RBI), Ruby Rengo 2-4 (R, RBI), Carley Gross 2-5 (2 R). Bloomer: Makenna Hilger 1-3 (2B, R).
Fall Creek 17, Cadott 0 (5 inn.)
|Fall Creek
|210 (14)0
|17 8 1
|Cadott
|000 00
|0 4 4
WP—Jenna Fitch (4 IP, 6 K, 0 BB). LP—Kasey Moldrem (3.2 IP, 1 K, 9 BB)
Leading Hitters—Fall Creek: Sophie Johnson 2-3 (2 R, 3 RBI), Elena Raffesberger 2-3 (RBI), Kennedy Tumm 1-2 (3 R, 2 RBI, 2B). Cadott: Kasey Moldrem 1-2 (2B).
Cornell/Lake Holcombe 15, Flambeau 4
|Cornell/Lake Holcombe
|120 133 5
|15 9 1
|Flambeau
|100 003 0
|4 9 4
WP—Brooke Anderson (7 IP, 10 K, 1 BB). LP—Martin (5 IP, 3 K, 0 BB)
Leading Hitters—Cornell/Lake Holcombe: Makya Hetherington 2-4, Richelle Raether 2-3, Abby Seidlitz 1-1.
IN PHOTOS: Bloomer baseball hosts Stanley-Boyd in Western Cloverbelt battle 5-2-23
