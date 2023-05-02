Baseball
Chi-Hi 4, Menomonie 0
|Menomonie
|000 000 0
|0 4 0
|Chi-Hi
|100 300 X
|4 5 0
WP—Easton Bobb (6.1 IP, 15 K, 0 BB). LP—AJ Zydowsky (3.2 IP, 5 K, 7 BB)
Leading Hitters—Menomonie: Owen Welch 1-3 (2 SB). Chi-Hi: Dawson Goodman 2-4 (R, RBI, SB), Liam Brennan 1-2 (3B, 2 BB, SB), Gavin Thompson 1-3 (R, 2B).
Cadott 10, McDonell 9
|McDonell
|001 044 0
|9 8 0
|Cadott
|240 002 2
|10 11 1
WP—Conner Roth (2 IP, 3 K, 4 BB). LP—Keagan Galvez (4.1 IP, 7 K, 4 BB)
Leading Hitters—McDonell: Eddie Mittermeyer 1-3 (R, 3B, RBI), Cael Holm 3-4 (R, 2B, 3 RBI), Keagan Galvez 2-4 (2 R, 2 SB). Cadott: Warren Bowe 2-3 (2 R, 2B, 2 BB), Tristan Drier 1-3 (2 R, 2B, 2 RBI), Axel Tegels 3-4 (2 R, RBI), Conner Roth 1-1 (11 R, 2 RBI, 2B, BB), Michael Wellner 2-4 (3 RBI), Ashton Bremness 2-4 (R, 2B, RBI, SB).
Bloomer 15, Stanley-Boyd 1 (5 inn.)
|Stanley-Boyd
|000 10
|1 3 3
|Bloomer
|254 4X
|15 15 0
WP—Keegan Yohnk (4 IP, 6 K, 1 BB). LP—Grant Hatfield (2.1 IP, 3 K, 3 BB)
Leading Hitters—Stanley-Boyd: Parker Krizan 2-2 (R, SB). Bloomer: Braden Steinmetz 2-3 (4 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB, BB), Zeke Strand 3-4 (2 R, 3 RBI), Keegan Yohnk 3-3 (2B, 5 RBI), Nolan Wysocki 2-4 (R, RBI, SB), Gabriel Prince 2-2 (3 R, RBI).
Softball
Chi-Hi 14, New Richmond 0 (5 inn.)
|Chi-Hi
|761 00
|14 15 0
|New Richmond
|000 00
|0 3 3
WP—Lakken McEathron (3 IP, 2 K, 0 BB). LP—C. Swanepoel (1 IP, 0 K, 3 BB)
Leading Hitters—Chi-Hi: Paige Steinmetz 2-3 (2 R, 2 RBI, BB, 3 SB), Madyson Baker 2-3 (RBI), Camryn Fjelstad 2-4 (R, RBI), Basia Olson 2-4 (3 R, RBI), Mykle Buhrow 2-3 (2 R, 2 SB, RBI), Olivia Sanborn 1-2 (3 RBI, SB).
McDonell 15, Cadott 0 (4 inn.)
|McDonell
|803 4
|15 9 0
|Cadott
|000 0
|0 4 3
WP—Katie Ruf (4 IP, 6 K, 1 BB). LP—Kasey Moldrem (4 IP, 4 K, 10 BB)
Leading Hitters—McDonell: Kendall Hepfler 3-4 (3 R, 3 RBI, SB), Rebecca Baier 1-3 (2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB), Morgan Wirtz 1-2 (R, 2 RBI), Aubrey Dorn 1-3 (R, 2B, 2 RBI). Cadott: Lauryn Goettl 2-2 (SB)
McDonell 7, Cadott 1
|Cadott
|100 000 0
|1 4 2
|McDonell
|022 003 0
|7 7 0
WP—Katie Ruf (7 IP, 6 K, 2 BB). LP—Kennedy Nerdrum (6 IP, 1 K, 4 BB)
Leading Hitters—Cadott: Lauryn Goettl 1-3 (R). McDonell: Rebecca Baier 2-4 (2 R, SB, 2 RBI), Morgan Wirtz 2-3 (2B, RBI), Keagan Winger 1-3 (2 RBI).
Bloomer 5, Stanley-Boyd 4
|Stanley-Boyd
|400 000 0
|4 7 1
|Bloomer
|210 010 1
|5 16 0
WP—Delaney Zwiefelhofer (7 IP, 6 K, 2 BB). LP—Abby Reynolds (6.1 IP, 2 K, 0 BB)
Leading Hitters—Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Allard 1-4 (R, 2 SB), Emily Brenner 1-3 (R, HR, 2 RBI), Mallory Eslinger 1-3 (2B), Lauren Potaczek 2-3 (SB). Bloomer: Tori Jenneman 3-4 (R, 2 2B, 3B, RBI), Karley Rada 2-4 (2 R, RBI, 2B, 2 SB), Laikyn Maidment 2-4 (R, RBI), Makenna Hilger 3-4, Avery Sieg 2-4 (RBI, SB).
Bloomer 11, Stanley-Boyd 0 (5 inn.)
|Bloomer
|103 61
|11 15 1
|Stanley-Boyd
|000 00
|0 4 1
WP—Delaney Zwiefelhofer (5 IP, 4 K, 0 BB). LP—Abby Reynolds (4 IP, 4 K, 1 BB)
Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Tori Jenneman 3-4 (3 R, 2B), Delaney Zwiefelhofer 3-4 (2B, 2 RBI), Laikyn Maidment 2-4 (R, SB, RBI), Avery Sieg 3-3 (R, RBI). Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Allard 1-1 (SB).
Cornell/Lake Holcombe 9, Prairie Farm 4
|Prairie Farm
|001 011 1
|4 9 4
|Cornell/Lake Holcombe
|421 002 X
|9 12 2
WP—Brooke Anderson (7 IP, 8 K, 2 BB). LP—Kahl (6 IP, 0 K, 2 BB)
Leading Hitters—Cornell/Lake Holcombe: Makya Hetherington 3-5, Richelle Raether 2-3, Bralee Schroeder 2-4.
IN PHOTOS: Bloomer softball hosts Stanley-Boyd in Western Cloverbelt doubleheader 5-2-23
IN PHOTOS: Bloomer baseball hosts Stanley-Boyd in Western Cloverbelt battle 5-2-23
