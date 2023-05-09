Baseball
Chi-Hi 11, New Richmond 1 (6 inn.)
|Chi-Hi
|101 432
|11 9 1
|New Richmond
|000 100
|1 4 4
WP—Easton Bobb (5.2 IP, 11 K, 1 BB). LP—Eckert (3 IP, 1 K, 4 BB)
Leading Hitters—Chi-Hi: Dawson Goodman 2-3 (3 R, RBI, SB), Jackson Gugel 2-3 (2 R, 2 RBI), Liam Brennan 2-3 (R, 2 RBI), Gavin Thompson 1-3 (2 R, RBI, SB). New Richmond: Stellrecht 3-3 (RBI).
Bloomer 3, McDonell 1
|Bloomer
|002 001 0
|3 4 0
|McDonell
|000 001 0
|1 2 2
WP—Zeke Strand (7 IP, 12 K, 1 BB). LP—Cael Holm (4 IP, 5 K, 5 BB)
Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Keegan Yohnk 2-3 (RBI, 2B). McDonell: Eddie Mittermeyer 1-3 (R).
Eau Claire Regis 4, Cadott 2
|Eau Claire Regis
|130 000 0
|4 6 3
|Cadott
|000 002 0
|2 6 1
WP—Patrick Callaghan (6 IP, 7 K, 1 BB). LP—Ashton Bremness (5 IP, 4 K, 3 BB)
Leading Hitters—Eau Claire Regis: Caden Weber 2-4, Cole Selvig 2-2 (R, 2 BB). Cadott: Tristan Drier 2-3 (BB), Conner Roth 1-4 (SB).
Softball
Chi-Hi 11, River Falls 1 (6 inn.)
|River Falls
|000 100
|1 4 1
|Chi-Hi
|051 302
|11 14 1
WP—Lakken McEathron (5 IP, 4 K, 1 BB). LP—A. Adermann (3 IP, 1 K, 2 BB)
Leading Hitters—Chi-Hi: Makenna Johnston 3-4 (R, 2 2B, 2 RBI), Paige Steinmetz 1-3 (R, 2 RBI), Madyson Baker 2-4 (3B, RBI), Lauren Shepherd 2-3 (2B, 2 RBI).
McDonell 10, Bloomer 0 (5 inn.)
|Bloomer
|000 00
|0 2 5
|McDonell
|000 82
|10 12 0
WP—Katie Ruf (5 IP, 8 K, 1 BB). LP—Delaney Zwiefelhofer (4 IP, 1 K, 1 BB)
Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Tori Jenneman 1-2 (3B). McDonell: Kendall Hepfler 2-3 (R), Morgan Wirtz 2-3, Aubrey Dorn 2-3 (R, HR, 4 RBI), Abby Bresina 3-3 (R, 2B, 2 RBI).
McDonell 13, Bloomer 9 (10 inn.)
|McDonell
|050 020 700 4
|13 16 1
|Bloomer
|002 010 600 0
|9 14 7
WP—Katie Ruf (10 IP, 6 K, 2 BB). LP—Addyson Zwiefelhofer (6 IP, 3 K, 1 BB)
Leading Hitters—McDonell: Kendall Hepfler 2-6 (R, SB), Rebecca Baier 2-4 (2 R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB), Morgan Wirtz 2-6 (2B), Aubrey Dorn 2-6 (3 R, 2B, 2 RBI), Katie Ruf 2-4, Keagan Winger 2-5 (R, 3 RBI). Bloomer: Tori Jenneman 3-6, Makenna HIlger 2-6 (# R, HR, RBI), Tori Zwiefelhofer 2-4 (R, 2 RBI), Avery Sieg 2-5 (2 R, HR, 2 RBI), Laikyn Maidment 1-5 (R, 2 RBI).
Cadott 13, Eau Claire Regis 9
|Eau Claire Regis
|121 101 3
|9 4 2
|Cadott
|201 523 X
|13 16 1
WP—Kennedy Nerdrum (5.1 IP, 4 K, 3 BB). LP—Ava Skwierczynski (6 IP, 3 K, 4 BB)
Leading Hitters—Eau Claire Regis: Kylie McCauley 1-1 (R, 2 RBI). Cadott: Rilei Weeks 2-5 (2 R, 2B, 3 RBI), Laken Ryan 2-4 (R, 2 RBI), Lauryn Goettl 2-2 (3 R, HR, 2 RBI, 5 SB), Elly Eiler 2-2 (2 R, 2B, 3 SB), Kasey Moldrem 2-4 (R, 2B, 3 RBI), Eva Enestvedt 4-4 (2 R).
Stanley-Boyd 6, Thorp 5
|Thorp
|030 020 0
|5 8 0
|Stanley-Boyd
|000 213 X
|6 6 2
WP—Abby Reynolds (7 IP, 3 K, 1 BB). LP—Jasmine Stratton (6 IP, 1 K, 5 BB)
Leading Hitters—Thorp: Taylor Boie 3-3 (2B), Paige Rhyner 2-3 (RBI). Stanley-Boyd: Emily Brenner 2-3 (2 R, HR, 2 RBI), Mallory Eslinger 1-3 (2 RBI).
Stanley-Boyd 7, Thorp 1
|Stanley-Boyd
|000 133 0
|7 17 1
|Stanley-Boyd
|000 000 1
|1 4 1
WP—Emme Felmlee (7 IP, 2 K, 0 BB). LP—Jasmine Stratton (6 IP, 3 K, 3 BB)
Leading Hitters—Stanley-Boyd: Sierra Close 2-4 (R), Tina Benson 4-5 (2 R), Emme Felmee 2-3 (R), Emily Brenner 2-3 (R, 2B, RBI), Bailey Sikora 2-3 (R, RBI), Aaliyah Allard 2-4 (2 RBI).
IN PHOTOS: Cadott baseball hosts Eau Claire Regis 5-9-23
IN PHOTOS: Cadott softball earns victory over Eau Claire Regis 5-9-23
