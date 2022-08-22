Chi-Hi Hall of Fame: Leis, Hanson-Petricka named to Class of 2022

Tim Leis and Denise Hanson-Petricka will be honored as the Chi-Hi Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Leis and Hanson-Petricka will be recognized for their achievement during Thursday’s home football game against D.C. Everest at Dorais Field and also during an induction dinner on Friday evening at Fill-Inn Restaurant in Chippewa Falls.

Tim LeisTimothy (Tim) Leis led a life of service in the Chippewa Falls community and was considered an ambassador for Chippewa Falls athletics.

As a Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District teacher, coach and mentor Tim’s influence on youth in athletics spanned Kindergarten through 12th grade. For almost three decades, Tim served as a middle school football, boys and girls basketball, and track and field coach, high school football and women’s basketball coach, a Chippewa Falls Athletic Booster Club Extravaganza committee member, and a WIAA basketball, baseball, and softball official.

Tim’s ability to think “one step ahead” made him an excellent contributor to Chippewa Falls athletics. He consistently anticipated both the needs of student athletes and athletic programs and was able to adapt his coaching, the running of operations, and planning in ways that maintained forward progress by leveraging opportunities. Tim understood the value of youth involvement in athletics and throughout these roles Tim always kept students as the focus.

Even after retirement, always the teacher and coach, Tim continuously encouraged his former students to stay involved in their respective sports and practice their skills. Tim’s influence extended beyond student athletes to his fellow teachers, coaches, and Extravaganza members. Tim’s natural tendency of leading by example and nurturing talents fostered a new generation of givers and expanded upon the legacy of what it means to be a Chippewa Falls Cardinal.

Denise Hanson-Petricka

Denise Hanson-Petricka had an outstanding career as a student-athlete at Chippewa Falls High School (Class of 1986) and as a head track and field coach. In her senior year of high school, Denise qualified for the WIAA State Track Meet in the 100-meter, 200-meter and as a member of the 4x200-meter relay team. She qualified for the finals in all three events and the 4x200 relay team made the podium with a fifth place finish. When she graduated, she held the Chippewa Falls High School records in the 100, 200, and the 4x200 relay. She held the 100 and 200 school records for 29 years and the 4x200 relay for 28 years.

Denise then competed at NCAA Division II Mankato State University for 3 seasons (graduated in three years with her degree) and was named team MVP twice in those three years. She also earned Female Athlete of the Year for the entire university and was honored as an Ambassador to the City of Mankato. She left Mankato with school records in the long jump, triple jump, and 4x200 relay team.

Denise came back home to coach the Chippewa Falls High School track team after graduating from Mankato State University. Denise was a part of the coaching staff when the Girls Track and Field Team won the Big Rivers Conference title, the WIAA Regional title and the WIAA Sectional title. She continued to coach numerous male and female student-athletes to the WIAA State Track and Field Meet in sprints and jumps over the next decade.

Denise lives with her family in the Chippewa Valley and works in the travel industry.