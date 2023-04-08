Before Mason Monarski could walk, he wanted to play basketball.

Before he entered high school, others knew he could.

But what they didn’t know was Monarski would emerge as one of the best players in program history during his four years at Ch-Hi.

Monarski is the 2022-23 Chippewa County Player of the Year, the cap on a basketball career with plenty of legs yet to go.

First stepsMonarski was born into a basketball family.

His father Eric was a standout at McDonell, scoring 1,221 points during his career with the Macks in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It didn’t take Mason long after he was born to see the passion his father had for the game and for it to spread.

“I had a basketball before I could walk,” Mason said, “a little hoop and I was shooting before I could even walk.”

Chi-Hi boys basketball coach Jason Proue first met Monarski as a teacher at Chippewa Falls Middle School and quickly saw what kind of player was soon making his way up the street.

“We knew of Mason before he got to high school,” Proue said. “His potential and his love for the game and his work ethic and all that stuff. We were excited before he even stepped foot in Chi-Hi.”

Once Monarski did, he entered a unique situation as a freshman. Jumping into a Cardinal team flush with talent, Monarski earned a spot in the rotation of the 2019-20 Big Rivers Conference champions. The coaching staff was aware of his shooting ability. But it was the rest of his game that helped Monarski log significant minutes off the bench on the first Chi-Hi team to win a regional title since 1998.

“As a freshman with him coming in, we were pretty sure he was going to have a chance to make varsity just based off of his shooting,” Proue said. “But I think what really put him in the lineup with all those really good players was his ability to rebound and defend and obviously knock down the shots around Joe (Reuter) and Peyton (Rogers-Schmidt) and Nick (Bruder) and all of those guys.”

Monarski flashed his scoring potential by scoring 19 points in an 85-81 double-overtime win over state-ranked Eau Claire North in his freshman season. The year was highlighted by the program’s first outright Big Rivers title since 1980 and ended with the Cardinals taking future Wisconsin Badger Max Klesmit’s Neenah squad to the limit in a 49-47 defeat in the Division 1 sectional semifinals, the final game of the season regardless due to the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monarski was playing in middle school one year earlier, but found his way quickly against future college-bound players at the varsity level.

“Obviously those guys were all 6-6 and 6-4 and playing against eighth-graders going to that is a pretty big jump, but it seemed like pretty much the same style of ball we were playing back in middle school hoops just a little faster,” Monarski said.

GrowthMore was put on Monarski’s plate as a sophomore.

He more than doubled his scoring average to 9.4 points per game as the third option behind Reuter and Jacob Walczak as the Cardinals finished 13-10.

But in Monarski’s early years it wasn’t just his skills that grew, it was his leadership ability. Early on Reuter took Monarski under his wing and showed him the level of work and commitment it would take to excel. Reuter brought Monarski along to his weekday 6 a.m. workout sessions at the Chippewa Falls YMCA.

“I went in, did all the workouts with him and I was just kinda there but once the season hit (it felt like) I’m doing this for a reason and I kinda learned what the ropes were from him,” Monarski said.

Reuter earned 2020-21 Chippewa County Player of the Year honors in his senior year before moving on to play at Hillsdale College. The departure developed into a leadership role as a junior and Monarski responded by averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and two assists per game in an All-Big Rivers Conference second-team season.

Monarski ascended to captain status for his last two years not because he was a boisterous leader, but because he led by an example that others could be successful by following.

“It’s not because he’s a ‘Rah Rah’ guy,” Proue said of Monarski being a captain. “He leads by example and he does all the right things by his actions and the things that he does. We saw as soon as he stepped in as a freshman he had that in him and he was able to polish that all up with the guys in front of him.”

Monarski saved his best performance for last this season, leading the Big Rivers in scoring (21.3) and rebounds (8.3) per game as the Cardinals finished tied for third. The 6-foot guard also added a low-post presence to his game as the team worked Monarski near the basket, forcing teams to decide on guarding the senior with a smaller guard he could overpower or a larger forward Monarski could create space to shoot over as what Proue called a ‘mismatch nightmare’.

“He was the best post player in the conference and we wanted to take advantage and utilize that and then that freed up other things too,” Proue said of Monarski.

And Monarski did it all at less than 100 percent with knee and shoulder ailments and working through a pilonidal cyst, which he had surgery to remove after the season.

Throughout it all, Monarski steadily climbed the Chi-Hi scoring rankings. He reached the 1,000-point club for his career this season and ultimately moved past a number of elite Chi-Hi players — as well as his dad’s career total across the street — to end with 1,280 points for his career, second to Tyson Kalien’s 1,621. Monarski’s 533 points this season were third best in program history for a single season and his 227 total 3-pointers made are second to Kalien’s 274.

The next stepMonarski watched Aaron Knez score close to 1,200 points in his career as a Cardinal before Reuter joined the program to put up 1,220 points and Monarski learned from him.

At the time Monarski had no idea he would one day be in the same company as the likes of Kalien, Reuter and Knez as program scoring leaders.

“It’s just awesome company to be in,” Monarski said.

While those players share many characteristics, Proue said Monarski was different from the other three in that he wasn’t a ball-dominant scorer.

“I think some of our guys went through and looked at some old film and I think he had more points than dribbles in his career,” Proue said of Monarski with a laugh.

Proue joined the Chi-Hi program as an assistant coach in 2010 and saw first hand the final two dominant years of Kalien’s career before experience Knez, Reuter and Monarski throughout their Cardinal careers. Those four aren’t the only 1,000-point scorers in program history — they are joined by Ed Willkie (1,077 from 1948-51) and Dick Muenich (1,027 from 1961-64). But based on the players Proue has seen, Monarski fits in near the top of any list.

“You kind of look at the all-time Chi-Hi guys and I’m kinda biased for the last 10 years of guys because that’s who I was around for but I look at Tyson and Aaron and Joe and Mason as kind of the Mt. Rushmore of Chi-Hi Basketball as I know it,” Proue said.

Monarski’s career isn’t over. This summer he will play in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-Star Game.

After that he will continue with basketball in college nearby at UW-Eau Claire, where he will team up with longtime teammate and fellow All-Chippewa County first-teamer Jackson Tomczak with the Blugolds. Monarski is grateful for the opportunity to continue with the sport he loves close to home with one of his longtime teammates.

It’s an opportunity he’s earned.

“An all-around great person in all aspects of things,” Proue said of Monarski. “We saw a lot of basketball stuff obviously with the highlights of that but what he meant for the program and this school and the community with what he did academically, what he’s doing academically, what he’s doing community service wise. Just a top notch person in all aspects of his life and we’re going to miss him around here a lot and we’re excited that we get to support him down at UW-Eau Claire.”

Previous Players of the Year 2021-22: Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd 2020-21: Joe Reuter, Chi-Hi 2019-20: Joe Reuter and Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, Chi-Hi 2018-19: Cory Hoglund, McDonell 2017-18: Hayden Baughman, McDonell 2016-17: Alex Ohde, McDonell 2015-16: Ben Retzlaff, McDonell 2014-15: Ryan Dachel, New Auburn 2013-14: Jesse Knitter, Cornell 2012-13: Austin Poehls, Cadott 2011-12: Tyson Kalien, Chippewa Falls 2010-11: Tyson Kalien, Chippewa Falls 2009-10: Ian Olson, Bloomer 2008-09: Dustin Kalien, Chippewa Falls & Dylan Smith, Cornell 2007-08: Josh Prince, Chippewa Falls 2006-07: none. 2005-06: none. 2004-05: none. 2003-04: Kurt Harris, Cornell 2002-03: Kyle Schuebel, Stanley-Boyd and Matt Riley, Cadott 2001-02: Adam Jacobson, McDonell 2000-01: Jay Tollefson, Cornell 1999-2000: Luke Rykal, Cadott 1998-99: Chris Walters, Cornell 1997-98: Joe Ott, Chippewa Falls 1996-97: Mike Rabe, Lake Holcombe and Tim Rose, Chippewa Falls 1995-96: Bryan Dachel, Bloomer 1994-95: Troy Strand, Cadott 1993-94: N/A 1992-93: Chad Rykal, Chippewa Falls

Also Considered Canan Huss and Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell • McDonell's dynamic senior duo pushed the Macks to the program's third Division 5 state runner-up since 2018. Huss set a McDonell record for points in a season (653) and was a Division 5 all-state honorable mention. Mittermeyer was close behind Huss (651) and led the state in 3-pointers (126) and was a Division 5 all-state first team honoree. Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer • Schwarzenberger led Chippewa County in scoring (23.1 points per game) as the junior added an aggressive driving element to his offensive game after serving as more of a shooter as a sophomore. Schwarzenberger earned Division 3 all-state honorable mention and will enter next season as a favorite for Chippewa County Player of the Year.