Chippewa County Football Player of the Year: Family fuels Chi-Hi's Goodman into all-around, all-state force

Football is family business for Dawson Goodman.

And business was good this season for the Chi-Hi senior as he racked up numerous honors and accolades in his final season on the gridiron for the Cardinals.

Goodman earned Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools All-State honorable mention at defensive back after earning All-Big Rivers Conference first team. He was a finalist for the WisSports.net Jim Leonhard Award, which is bestowed upon the state's best senior defensive back.

And Goodman is the 2022 Chippewa County Player of the Year, the latest award in a football odyssey that shows no sign of slowing down.

Family business

The impact of the sport of football has always been easy to find in the Goodman family.

Dawson's father John played at Stanley-Boyd before a long coaching career at Thorp and later Fall Creek, leading the Cardinals reach the Division 6 state semifinals in 2002. Dawson's older brothers Hayden and Gavin both started for the Cardinals and have gone on to play in college.

As a child, Dawson's first memories with football were taking part in Chi-Hi's Little Champs youth camps before he started as a player. Being the youngest in the family, Dawson had plenty of strong examples and role models to follow to learn football and picked up everything he could.

“They taught me the ropes and how to be a leader and how to grow into a great football player like they were," Dawson said of his older brothers.

A three-year varsity player for the Cardinals, Dawson learned a valuable lesson about varsity football on his very first play. As he was covering the opening kickoff in Chi-Hi's 2020 season opener at River Falls, Goodman started to slow down when the return went well away from him.

But a River Falls blocker wasn't done with the play.

“The play was almost over and I almost eased up and that was when I got my mentality changed and I got walloped right at the end of the play." Dawson said. "Put right on my back and was like alright, this is how I’ve got to play varsity football.”

Longtime Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich is familiar with the Goodman family with John serving on his staff in addition to all three brothers playing for the Cardinals and said that football family lineage is easy to see in Dawson's play.

“He’s very, very, very special," Raykovich said. "He was brought up in a football family with his dad being a coach and his two older brothers are playing college.”

Dawson said it's the family feeling football brings that he likes the most. He's had teammates since he was little that have now become brothers.

“He’s like having a coach on the field," Raykovich said of Dawson.

Stepping up

As a junior, Goodman registered 123 total tackles and four interceptions for the Cardinals as he earned All-Big Rivers first team honors.

Chi-Hi finished 8-3 and advanced to the second round of the Division 1 playoffs with Goodman playing a part in 17 total tackles in his team's 22-21 overtime win at Stevens Point in the first round. But the Cardinals graduated a large and influential senior class and entered this season with many new faces on both sides of the ball.

Dawson was a rare returning player with significant experience and saw his roles expand. He took snaps at running back for the first time since his youth days and ultimately ran for 365 yards and four touchdowns on just 48 carries — with his first carry of the season going 39 yards for a touchdown in the opener at Holmen.

“You could’ve put him at any position on the field and he would’ve been a standout," Raykovich said of Goodman. "He’s tough, he fought through a difficult injury this year to have the year he did is really special.”

Goodman was also a key cog on special teams as a kickoff and punt returner and held on field goal and extra point attempts. It was in a field goal holding situation that Goodman helped provide the most iconic moment of the season for the Cardinals. With Chi-Hi and River Falls tied at 14 in overtime on Sept. 30, Goodman and the special teams unit trotted out for a 34-yard field goal attempt by Esubalew Mason to win the game. The Wildcats blocked the kick and tried to scoop the ball and return it for a winning touchdown, but River Falls fumbled the ball. After a lateral, the ball ended up in Goodman's hands and he raced out and down the sidelines for the winning touchdown over the eventual Big Rivers co-champions.

Goodman said he had a good feeling when the team came out for the field goal attempt and believes if River Falls didn't get a hand on the kick, it would've went through.

“It got blocked and from there I just set my eyes on the ball and started playing football," Goodman said.

The senior was his usual stellar self on the back end of a rock solid Chi-Hi defense that finished second in the conference in points allowed (99) and allowed just 14 points per game all season.

From the outset of the season, Goodman and the team's senior class helped forge a tight-knit team that had a legitimate chance to win each game it played.

“I think the seniors did a good job of teaching the underclassmen last year to carry on the culture from last year," Goodman said. "We were kind of a build-each-other-up type mentality and we really didn’t let anyone fall off the train at the beginning of the season. That helped us form into the really tight-knit team we had.”

Goodman led the team in tackles (93) and grabbed three interceptions as his play was noticed on a statewide level as he was a finalist for the Jim Leonhard award and was an all-state honorable mention.

Looking ahead

Goodman plans to join his older brothers as collegiate players after he graduates from Chi-Hi in the spring.

He has more campus visits to make before he makes his decision of where to play. But wherever Goodman lands, Raykovich believes that program is landing a gem.

“I feel like I’m giving some college coach a winning lottery ticket, to be honest with you," Raykovich said.

But Goodman's impact on the Cardinals isn't limited to his on-the-field play. Goodman was a captain for the Cardinals this fall and has been heavily involved with the program's captains projects during his high school career. In the fall Goodman teamed up with Kolbe Solberg to sell hot dogs during the school's fall code meeting with the proceeds going to the school's Cardinal Landing, a place for students in need to acquire supplies and clothing.

“He is so respected around the school," Raykovich said of Goodman. "He’s special. There isn’t a kid in school that doesn’t love Dawson because he treats people right. He’s a true leader in the school.”

But for Goodman it always comes back to family — not just his family that has helped mold him into the person and football player he is today. But the family he has built on the football field since he first tried on his older brother's practice gear as a youngster.

“My most favorite part was we were never the biggest team, but we played with the most heart and we always were able to overcome that obstacle that we weren’t the biggest but we can still go out there and compete with the best of them," Goodman said.