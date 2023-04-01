Emily Cooper has been around the game of basketball for as long as she can remember.

Even before she started playing the game in first grade, she was watching her dad, DJ, coach and play.

That familiarity with the game shows in Emily’s game as the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 all-state first-teamer and Western Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year led her McDonell team to new heights this season.

Cooper is the 2022-23 Chippewa County Player of the Year, a deserved accolade to cap what was a groundbreaking season for both Cooper and the Macks.

Facilitator

Basketball roots run deep in the Cooper family.

McDonell head coach and Emily’s grandfather Don Cooper has been coaching the game for 40 years. DJ was a two All-Chippewa County boys basketball selection while playing at Chi-Hi before moving on to play and coach collegiately at Elmhurst College in Illinois.

Once Emily took the court herself as a player, it didn’t take long to show the talent she had.

“I knew right off the bat she was going to be really good at it,” Don said. “Just the way she carried herself, her presence on the court and her leadership ability, which is basically far and beyond (what) I’ve ever coached.”

Before Emily hit high school, she was already familiar with the bright lights of the big situations as a multiple time qualifier for Elks Club North Central Region 3 Hoop Shoot free throw contest in Iowa. Emily reached high school in 2020 and was able to make an immediate impact as McDonell advanced to the Division 5 state tournament for the first time.

The family also had something else new to experience as Emily played for her grandfather as head coach and her father as an assistant coach.

“It’s definitely awesome. Being able to talk to them about anything I feel like I can talk to them about everything,” Emily said. “It has its ups and downs. Being related to them it makes our relationship stronger knowing that we’re there for basketball, and off the court we can talk about things. But when we’re there, we’re specifically there for basketball.”

As a sophomore, Emily took on more of a leadership and scoring role in earning WBCA Division 5 all-state honorable mention and All-Western Cloverbelt and All-Chippewa County first team honors.

Comfort

Coming off two state tournament appearances, the Macks entered this season in a unique spot.

Marley Hughes, Aubrey Dorn and Cooper were experienced players returning from last year’s tourney berth, but beyond those three the Macks were short on minutes. So the responsibility was on the trio to help a talented but inexperienced group learn the ins and outs of varsity basketball.

“We just wanted to make sure everyone was comfortable and having fun still in basketball,” Emily said. “After our first couple games we started to groove and we knew we were going to be a good team and we started to flow from there.”

A tough schedule early against future Big Rivers champion Hudson and sectional qualifier Hillsboro helped the team see the level it would need to reach or exceed. Coach Cooper points to the Dec. 28 loss to Hillsboro as well as a late-season nonconference defeat to Neillsville as key moments where the team showed what it could do.

“Even though we lost, the outcome of the season sometimes can be generated by one simple loss,” coach Cooper said. “I knew how good we were with our Neilsville loss and our Hillsboro loss and being able to build on that and seeing how good our leadership was and seeing how good our team really was.”

Emily missed two games late in the regular season, including a second loss to Neillsville in the Cloverbelt Crossover, with an injury but returned in time for the postseason run. Following a convincing run through regionals, the Macks faced a challenge with unbeaten Prairie Farm in the sectional semifinals. The Macks came from behind to earn a 61-57 win in a game where Cooper scored 11 points on a 4-for-14 shooting effort. The junior didn’t allow those struggles to grow as she came out on fire two days later in the sectional title win over Siren with 23 points in the first half, including six 3-pointers to go with eight rebounds and four steals for the game.

“I knew I didn’t play to the best of my ability against Prairie Farm, and my team picked me up and we won the game,” Emily said. “Going into Saturday I was like ‘OK, next game do better,’ and I came out and did good.”

After two years of state semifinal heartbreak, the Macks made up for it by never trailing in wins over Albany and Blair-Taylor to win the program’s first title. Emily had nine points, seven rebounds and four assists in the semifinal rout of Albany before a 14-point, seven-rebound, five-assist effort in the title win.

“It feels amazing. I feel accomplished,” Emily said of looking back at the title. “Going to state the other two years and losing it really hurt. I definitely held those losses in and then going to state and finally winning it felt great.”

For the year, Cooper led the Macks in scoring (15.7 points per game) and set a new program record for 3-pointers in a season (81), finishing two behind Colfax’s Courtney Doucette for the most in area history.

Growth

The junior Cooper has grown throughout her three years at the varsity level.

As a freshman, she was simply a 3-point shooter, finishing second in Chippewa County in triples in 2020-21. But as her scoring game has grown, so has her skill in getting others involved.

“Being the point guard you’re allowed to control most of the things that go on in the court and you’re able to facilitate,” Emily said.

But perhaps the biggest improvement out of Emily has come in her leadership. Early in her career, Emily was able to stand back and let veterans such as Anna Geissler, Lauryn Deetz and Marley Hughes lead the way. But this year Emily took on more of a vocal leadership role, a key for a team with many players seeing the varsity level for the first time.

“Her biggest thing is her vocal leadership,” Don said. “Hearing her down at state during a timeout (saying), ‘Come on girls, we’ve got this.’ Just that vocal before she was quiet and (would) follow the lead of a Lauryn Deetz or a Marley Hughes. Now she kinda took that leadership role over, and that will be good for the year to come. Marley was an excellent leader. Couldn’t ask for a better leader.

“But now Emily saw what good leadership is, and it’s good to see her be more vocal at the end.”

With next year’s McDonell team set to return largely intact, the Macks will enter the 2023-24 season as an unquestioned favorite to repeat as Western Cloverbelt champions and make another lengthy push in the playoffs. Emily said her offseason will be spent continuing to diversity her game on offense, knowing teams will spend her senior season doing more to try and deny her the ball.

But Cooper has more experience than most when it comes to basketball and has seen the example set by many to help her get where she is today and hopefully continue to push her to where she wants to go.

“I’ve definitely grown as a player from freshman year to now,” Emily said. “My freshman year we had Anna (Geissler) and Lauryn (Deetz) as our scorers and Marley (Hughes) and they definitely took those roles and I was following their lead, and they’ve definitely built me to be this person and this scorer now.”