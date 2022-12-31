Chippewa County Sports Year In Review: Champions crowned in successful 2022

The year 2022 was a memorable one for many reasons in Chippewa County sports. Take a look back at some of the top stories from this year.

Sandvig sweep

Brooklyn Sandvig brought her track and field dominance to the state stage once again as the Chi-Hi standout concluded her junior season by winning the Division 1 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash championships in early June at the state track and field championships in La Crosse.

Sandvig dominated in the postseason in winning four regional and sectional titles before taking three state titles and also finishing fourth in the long jump. She closed the regular season by winning those four events at the Big Rivers Conference championships with efforts that each ranked 11th or better in state history, according to the Wisconsin Track Online State All-Time Top 50 List. Earlier this month Sandvig signed her letter of intent to continue with track and field in college at Iowa State University.

Chippewa County had a strong effort at the two-day state track meet in addition to Sandvig with McDonell's Dan Anderson finishing second in the Division 3 3,200 and 1,600 runs, McDonell's Destiny Baughman taking fifth in the triple jump and New Auburn's Triton Robey came home fifth in the Division 3 pole vault as the first Trojan athlete to finish on the podium at state since 2002. Gilman's Gracie Tallier was fourth in the Division 3 100 while teammate Bailey Angell was second in the shot put and sixth in the discus.

Volleyball domination

Chippewa County sent three volleyball teams to the state tournament and crowned one champion during a busy and successful fall season. McDonell repeated as Division 4 state champion, overcoming a first-set defeat to beat Monticello in four sets for the title. The Macks weren't alone at state though with Chi-Hi and Bloomer also making it to Green Bay. The Cardinals qualified for state for the first time after coming from behind to defeat River Falls for a Division 1 sectional championship. Chi-Hi fell to Burlington in five sets in the quarterfinals. The Blackhawks were back at Division 2 state for the first time since 2019 after beating West Salem in four sets. Bloomer lost to eventual state champion Appleton Xavier in the quarterfinals.

During the regular season five county teams earned at least a share of a conference championship. Chi-Hi won the outright Big Rivers championships, Cornell won its third consecutive East Lakeland title and McDonell, Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd earned a split of the Western Cloverbelt crown.

Banner year

The Cadott wrestling team has a strong history of success but this past season was a notable one for the history books.

The Hornets crowned two Division 3 individual state champions for a third year in a row as Brayden Sonnentag and Gavin Tegels repeated as champions with Sonnentag earning his third title overall. As a team, Cadott won a regional championship and advanced to the sectional finals before falling to St. Croix Falls. Individually the Hornets sent seven wrestlers to the state tournament with Kaleb Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Dawson Webster, Brayden Sonnentag and Tegels finishing the season on the podium.

Softball success

Year in and year out, softball is one of Chippewa County's best prep sports and that was no exception in 2022.

Four teams with county connections won regional championships as Chi-Hi, Bloomer, Cadott and Thorp took home titles. Thorp advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2019. The Cardinals fell to eventual Division 5 champion Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in the state semifinals 5-2.

Bloomer won the Western Cloverbelt title during the regular season and made a push one game from Division 3 state before being turned back by Baldwin-Woodville 5-2. Chi-Hi won its Big Rivers title since 2018 and made it to the Division 1 sectional semis before being shut down by eventual state qualifier Superior 5-2. Cadott's regional title was a long time coming as the Hornets advanced into sectionals for the first time since 1984 where they were defeated by 11-1 in five innings.

The dynasty continues

The Chi-Hi equestrian team continued its stranglehold on the WIHA's Class A crown by winning its ninth consecutive state championship at the end of October in Madison.

The team took first place in Ranch Riding, Western Showmanship, Saddle Seat Showmanship, Saddle Seat Equitation, Hunter Hack, Western Reining, Obstacle Driving, Barrels, Flag Race and Two Person Relay to win a tight battle for first with 351 points, edging out Plymouth (327).

Borgenheimer's best

Chippewa Falls native and Chi-Hi grad Lily Borgenheimer won a Division II college women's swimming championship when she swam to victory in the 200-yard breaststroke. She won the championship in March in Greensboro, N.C. with a time of 2 minutes, 11.56 seconds to edge Carson-Newman's Kailee Morgan for the title.

Borgenheimer is a 15-time CSCAA All-American overall and competed in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials and enters this season owning eight school records.

Return engagement

The McDonell girls basketball team went back to the Division 5 state tournament for a second season in a row after defeating Northwood 37-33. The Macks faced the same foe in the state semifinals as they did during their state trip in 2021, losing to Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 36-35 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Marley Hughes led the Macks with 10 points and four rebounds while Lauryn Deetz added eight points.

Back to the top

The McDonell football team won its first conference championship in 25 years as the Macks rolled to the Central Wisconsin West Conference championship.

Mark Maloney returned to lead the program as head coach and the Macks went unbeaten in CWWC play, capping the outright crown with a 45-6 victory over Prairie Farm. During the season wide receiver Dale Tetrault became the state's career 8-man receptions leader and went on to earn Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State first team honors.

Tilden repeats

The Tilden Tigers repeated as Chippewa River Baseball League champions by besting the Osseo Merchants 12-5 in the league championship game at Casper Park. Jordan Steinmetz was named the game's Most valuable Player with a 4-for-5 effort including a home run, double, four runs batted in and three runs scored. The Tigers went on to advance to the Wisconsin Baseball Association state championship game where Tilden fell to River Falls 3-2.

Memorable effort

The Cadott football team put together its most memorable season in recent memory during the fall. The season started with the Hornets beating Stanley-Boyd 16-6 for Cadott's first win over the rival Orioles since 2004. Cadott advanced to the playoffs for a second year in a row and routed Ladysmith 42-12 in round one for its first postseason win since 2003.

In round two the Hornets were bested by eventual Division 6 state champion Stratford 42-0.

Chippewa County Players of the Year Wrestling: Brayden Sonnentag and Gavin Tegels, Cadott Girls Basketball: Lauryn Deetz, McDonell Boys Basketball: Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd Volleyball: Paige Steinmetz, Chi-Hi Football: Dawson Goodman, Chi-Hi

Honorable Mentions • Chi-Hi boys swimmer Ryan Beranek wins Division 1 100-yard breaststroke sectional title • Fall Creek boys basketball edges Stanley-Boyd in double overtime to earn outright Western Cloverbelt title • Chi-Hi boys hockey advances to sectionals for eighth consecutive season • Chi-Hi gymnasts Ava Krista, Riley Hinke and Lilly Schultz advance to Division 1 state championships • Cadott girls basketball posts its most successful season of the 21st century, finishing with a 19-7 record. • Chippewa Falls native and McDonell grad Thomas Longbella finds success north of the border in the PGA Tour Canada professional golf organization • McDonell/Regis golfer Ben Biskupski ties for 29th at the Division 2 state championships • Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball advances to regional finals before falling to Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 • Chippewa Falls 15-year old Sarah Chaffee wins Women's World Horseshoe Pitching Championship in Monroe, La. • Leinie's Legends take second at state 35-and-Older baseball tournament • Lake Holcombe and New Auburn renew their Birch Tree Axe football rivalry for first time since 2011 • Dawson Goodman's scoop and score off blocked field goal lifts Chi-Hi football to overtime win over state-ranked River Falls • Bloomer boys cross country wins Cloverbelt Conference championship • McDonell boys cross country wins Division 3 sectional championship • Chi-Hi swimmer Peyton Watson wins Division 1 50-yard freestyle sectional championship to lead group of Cardinals to state