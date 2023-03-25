CADOTT — The final result was always the goal.

As a youngster first starting with the sport of wrestling, Brayden Sonnentag told Cadott coach Josh Spaeth he wanted to be a state champion. But not just any champion, a multiple-time state champion who could eclipse the impressive path paved by his uncle Greg.

Fast forward to this season, and Brayden did just that and then some and is now one of 26 wrestlers in state history to win four state championships.

Sonnentag is the 2022-23 Chippewa County Wrestler of the Year as the senior worked through a year of pressure to join a club saved for only the most elite grapplers.

The goal

It’s a conversation Spaeth won’t soon forget.

Inside the main gym at Cadott High School, a board of all the wrestling program’s state qualifiers sits over one of the primary doors. It’s a list of who’s who in the program history as families, state senators, champions and many more adorn the signage.

It was underneath that sign that a young and mohawk-wearing Sonnentag first told Spaeth of his wrestling goal. Brayden wanted to be a multiple time state champion, a more accomplished champion than his uncle Greg, who won a pair of Division 3 titles in the mid-2000s around the time Brayden was born.

Brayden called Greg, who currently coaches down the road with the Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe co-op, a big influence on his career and an “awesome guy to have in your corner.”

“Times change so you have to change with them, and you have to continue to push yourself and find new ways to get better,” Brayden said. “It definitely was helpful I had an uncle who’s a two-time state champion and four-time finalist and not on the training part of it, but definitely the mental side and he can help you be in the right state of mind.”

Brayden spent plenty of time in his younger days at the Kohl Center watching the individual state championships. That’s where he saw what it took to get where he wanted to go — the tippy top of the podium.

“When he was young, he knew he wanted to be a champion,” Spaeth said of Brayden. “He had the opportunity to be at the state tournament when he was young.”

Freshman year ended atop the podium as Sonnentag capped a 39-1 campaign by beating Saint Croix Falls’ Luke Thaemert — a wrestler he looked up to and previously saw finish highly at state.

“It’s kinda crazy to think that I was on that level and you just had to make yourself believe you were that good,” Sonnentag said.

Dominant championships as a sophomore and junior followed, and Brayden came into his senior season with the chance to make history.

The completion

Just as Brayden’s senior season started, he secured his future in signing his letter of intent to wrestle at the University of Wyoming.

But as an unbeaten senior season developed and Sonnentag closed in on a chance for the four-peat, Brayden admits to feeling the pressure. He’d wake up each day asking what he needs to do to get better and put in a lot of work. At times, doubt crept in and he wondered if he came up short if it would all have been worth it. Now with the championship secured and the benefit of hindsight, he knows it would be worth it regardless of how the season ended.

“It doesn’t affect who you are as a person or anything like that,” Sonnentag said of possibly coming up short. “I think that’s something I’ll take away from this experience is that it’s a sport. It’s for fun. Bad things can happen. This time it worked out for me. Next time it might not.”

Sonnentag powered into state knowing what was in front of him. He started the tournament with a pinfall win over Lena’s Luke Misco. In the semifinals, Sonnentag faced Mineral Point sophomore Kade Rule. Earlier in the season, Sonnentag scored a victory by double digits over Rule, but in the semifinal the senior had to grind out a 3-2 decision win in a matchup he admits he felt the pressure going into it. Wrestling each match with the same mindset is something Sonnentag said he’s learned from and will take with him to Wyoming.

One night later he scored another tight win, earning a 1-0 decision over Fennimore’s Ian Crapp.

“I think there was pressure, but Brayden is very brilliant, very smart wrestler,” Spaeth said. “He knows even if he’s ahead by one point, he knows that he can control situations. You just know he’s in control of the match, even when he’s ahead by one point.”

With that victory, the normally laid back Sonnentag let his emotions flow in front of a full house at the Kohl Center, where as a child he dreamed of one day being in the very spot he was in.

For the 4th time in his high school career, Brayden Sonnentag is an Individual Wrestling State Champion! He becomes just the 23rd wrestler in WIAA history to earn 4 State Titles during their high school career! 🥇🥇🥇🥇 #4xstatechamp #wiaawr @CadottSchools pic.twitter.com/FTqtefTrA9 — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) February 26, 2023

“I think it definitely weighted on his mind,” Spaeth said of Sonnentag’s bid for four titles. “He seemed more nervous than in the past repeating because this is it, this is his final goal. What do you say? I won one state title so I couldn’t imagine what it’s like to try to defend three and then go on the fourth and (have it) be rare history.”

The future

Brayden exits the Cadott program with a resume that stands above the rest.

He’s the lone four-time state champion in Hornets history and is just one of 26 wrestlers from around the state to ever accomplish the feat. He has a 188-2 career record, a mark that would have easily eclipsed the 200-win mark if not for the COVID-19 pandemic shortening the number of total matches during his sophomore season.

Brayden went unbeaten in his junior and senior seasons and never lost more than one match in any of his four years.

In a program has accomplished as Cadott, Brayden stands alone — even as a part of a family with wrestling roots as deep as anyone. Brayden’s younger cousin Iszy advanced to the girls state finals at 100 pounds this season, and there’s more Sonnentags on the way with their eyes set on state glory.

“The Sonnentags are one of the greatest wrestling families in Cadott history,” Spaeth said. “You had Iszybelle coming in as a freshman and making the state finals for the girls. It’s most definitely a family that has a very deep wrestling legacy.”

Brayden has turned his focus to college as he prepares to head for Laramie later this year and wrestle in the Big 12 Conference with the Cowboys. There was little downtime after he made history in Madison last month, and it’s onto the next challenge.

“I’ve been training five days a week,” Brayden said. “I never really stopped after the state tournament so I’m just continuing to get better. Finding the spots in your mindset where you can better yourself and finding spots in your wrestling (with) partners that are going to push you. It’s all part of the process.”

That’s the mindset that has made Sonnentag a champion again and again and again.

“Champions are rare. He’s been a rare breed since he was young,” Spaeth said of Sonnentag. “His work ethic, his dedication, his persistence.”