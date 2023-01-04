College Update: Chi-Hi grad Reuter playing well for Hillsdale College men's basketball

Hillsdale College sophomore and Chi-Hi graduate Joe Reuter and his Chargers men’s basketball team are off to strong starts this season.

Reuter is third on the team in scoring at 11.7 points per game and second on the team at 5.5 points per game in 13 starts this season. He is also tied for second on the team in assists (2.5) and shooting 33.3 percent from 3-point range.

As a team Hillsdale started the season 12-0 before falling 67-63 on Dec. 31 to Lake Erie. Reuter scored a season-high 22 points against Valdosta St. on Nov. 6 as she shot 9-for-18 from the field overall with three 3-pointers while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out three assists in his team’s 79-65 victory.

Hillsdale enters Thursday’s game against Tiffin atop the Division II Great Midwest Athletic Conference standings with a 5-1 league record — one half game better than both Malone and Ashland.

During his time at Chi-Hi, Reuter was a four-year starter for the Cardinals and a two-time All-Chippewa County Player of the Year. As a senior Reuter averaged 25.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game in earning Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.

Rogers-Schmidt coming onAnother former Chi-Hi graduate is making an impact at the Division II collegiate level.

Peyton Rogers-Schmidt had his highest scoring game of the season on Monday for Emporia State. Rogers-Schmidt scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds in his team’s 80-58 at Central Oklahoma.

For the season Rogers-Schmidt is averaging 3.6 points per game and 4.5 rebounds in 257 minutes across 11 starts so far. Emporia State hosts Lincoln on Thursday and currently has a 10-3 record which is good for a tie for fifth in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

Rogers-Schmidt is in his second season at Emporia State after transferring from Ranger College. During his career at Chi-Hi, Rogers-Schmidt and Reuter were Co-Chippewa County Players of the Year in 2020 with Rogers-Schmidt averaging 17.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

Robarge moves into Michigan Tech lineupTyler Robarge has moved into the starting lineup for the Michigan Tech men’s basketball team and is helping the Huskies on both ends of the floor.

The Chi-Hi graduate and junior is 5.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 11 starts this winter. Robarge has scored 12 points twice this season — the first time against Missouri-St. Louis on Nov. 23 and against Purdue Northwest on Dec. 3.

Robarge pulled down a season-high six rebounds on a few occasions including in Michigan Tech’s most recent game against Kentucky Wesleyan on Dec. 19.

Michigan Tech is 3-9 so far and returns to Division II Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action on Thursday at Saginaw Valley State.

Lechleitner sees first action at Central ConnecticutBrooke Lechleitner is earning her first action on the court for the Central Connecticut State University women’s basketball team.

The Lake Holcombe graduate Lechleitner has played in three of her team’s first 12 games with the Blue Devils. Lechleitner has played a total of 15 minutes in games against Saint Peter’s, Providence and Hartford and scored her first college points against Hartford on Dec. 18.

Lechleitner had an accomplished career playing for the Chieftains in high school, scoring more than 1,000 points in earned four All-Chippewa County and All-East Lakeland Conference team selections.

Central Connecticut State is a Division I program playing in the Northeast Conference. The Blue Devils are 3-9 and return to action Friday at St. Francis Brooklyn.