College Update: Madsen brothers making an impact on basketball court on opposite ends of country

Gabe and Mason Madsen are playing college basketball on different ends of the country but are both making an impact for their respective teams.

Gabe is averaging in double digits for the University of Utah playing in the Pac-12 Conference while Mason has started 11 games at Boston College in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The junior guard Gabe is second on the Utes in scoring at 11.9 points per game and is shooting 36.7 percent from 3-point range. Gabe scored a season-high 26 points in 33 minutes against TCU on Dec. 21 and has started all 19 games this season for Utah. He is in his second season at Utah following a transfer from the University of Cincinnati where he and Mason started in college. Gabe scored 6.7 points per game as a sophomore. Following Thursday night’s game against Washington State, the Utes (12-7, 5-3) are back in action on Saturday against Washington.

Mason is in his junior season with the Eagles as a part of the Atlantic Coast Conference and is averaging more than five points per game in 19 games played. Mason scored a season-high 18 points in 36 minutes against Detroit Mercy on Nov. 11 and started 11 of the team’s first 13 games. More recently he scored seven points and dished out three assists in 25 minutes against Wake Forest last Saturday. A season ago as a sophomore Mason scored 3.9 points in 30 games for Cincinnati before transferring.

Boston College (8-11, 2-6) plays at Notre Dame on Saturday.

Gabe and Mason played their high school freshman seasons at Bloomer under father and coach Luke Madsen before the family moved to finish high school and continue playing at Rochester Mayo in Rochester, Minn.

Ausman, Polzin contributing at St. Mary’s: Chi-Hi graduates Ella Ausman and Sidney Polzin are contributing as sophomores for the Saint Mary’s University women’s hockey team.

The defenseman Ausman has a pair of assists and 20 shots in 15 games played this season for the Cardinals. Ausman registered two shots in her team’s most recent game, a 2-1 loss at St. Olaf on Saturday.

Polzin has two goals and three assists in 12 games this season, scoring her first goal of 2022-23 against Augsburg on Nov. 18 before recently adding her second against UW-Stevens Point on Jan. 7.

Saint Mary’s University (4-10-1, 1-6-1) returns to Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play at home on Friday versus St. Catherine University.

During their time in high school, Ausman and Polzin helped lead the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team to a state championship in 2021. Polzin was named as Ms. Hockey Wisconsin during her senior year.

Brenner winning matches for Minnesota

Stanley-Boyd grad Blaine Brenner is 13-8 so far in his redshirt freshman season on the mat for the University of Minnesota wrestling team.

Brenner had earned two major decision victories this year with the Gophers and most recently finished seventh at 149 pounds at the Southern Scuffle tournament on Jan. 1 and 2 as he won five of his seven matches overall.

Earlier in the season he took sixth at the Daktronics Open and was also sixth at the Bison Open.

Minnesota (8-2, 1-2) is back in Big 10 dual action on Friday at No. 22 Indiana in a matchup streamed on Big 10 Network+.

Brenner was a three-time Division 2 state champion during his high school career with the Orioles and had a 133-8 prep career.