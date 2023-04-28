The 95th season of the Chippewa River Baseball League begins this Sunday with three games.

Many things have changed since the end of last season which saw the Tilden Tigers crowned as league champion for the 19th time with a 12-5 victory over the Osseo Merchants.

First and foremost, the team has a familiar face returning as the Augusta Athletics return to competition. The Athletics folded in 2019 but are back and rejoin as the 11th team in the league. Augusta will call remodeled Jan Krueger Field in Augusta home. The team was formed in 1989 and has won five CRBL championships along with a Wisconsin Baseball Association state title in 1994.

Divisions return as Augusta will play in the South with the Beef River Bullfrogs, Eau Claire Bears, Eau Claire Cavaliers, Eau Claire Rivermen and Merchants. The Bloomer Woodticks, Cadott Red Sox, Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks, Jim Falls Sturgeons and Tigers make up the North.

Four league teams got their first taste of ball this past Sunday with the CRBL Spring Showcase one-day tournament at Casper Park as the Woodticks, Bullfrogs, Sturgeons and Lumberjacks took part. Chippewa Falls defeated Jim Falls 5-0 in the championship game of the tournament with Blake Trippler (Most Valuable Player) and Dylan Waters (Most Valuable Pitcher) winning honors for the Lumberjacks.

The regular season begins Sunday with three games — Chippewa Falls at Cadott, Eau Claire Rivermen at Eau Claire Bears and Jim Falls at Bloomer — before four more games take place on Sunday, May 7. Teams will play a total of 20 games with two matchups against each team in the league.

This year’s CRBL All-Star Game takes place on Friday, June 30 at Casper Park and will be hosted by the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks. In addition to the best players in the league taking the field, the league’s Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will also be honored. This year’s class is comprised of Wally Beranek, Reggie Franz, Chuck Hall, Jim Spaeth, Bubba Stolt, Gene Vavra and Jim Hall.

The regular season will continue through the end of July where the top four teams will advance to the league’s Wildcard Wednesday semifinals on Aug. 2 with winners there squaring off on Aug. 5 for the league championship. The Tigers have won the last two league titles after the 2020 season was canceled amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

