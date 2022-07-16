CRBL: How league mainstays Gray, Dachel have logged more than 1,700 combined innings

Tyler Gray and Curtis Dachel say they don't do anything special.

But their respective bodies of work have been just that over the years in the Chippewa River Baseball League.

The two longtime league hurlers have carved out their own marks as the premier innings eaters of the league and are moving up the ranks of the all-time record books.

Longevity has been a key for both Gray and Dachel. Gray graduated from Eau Claire North in 2004 and first joined the league in 2006 with the Hallie Eagles. He moved over to the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks in 2007 and stayed there until the 'Jacks moved to Eau Claire and were rechristened the Rivermen in 2017. Dachel didn't wait long after graduating from Bloomer before he joined the hometown Woodticks in 2008 and has been calling Stuckert Field home with the team ever since.

Gray entered this season third in league history in innings pitched with 995⅓ innings pitched. He also ranked highly in wins (86, third), strikeouts (986, fourth), saves (eight, tied for eighth) and shutouts (14, third) while adding to those lofty numbers so far in 2022. Dachel started the season 11th (732) in all-time innings but has quickly moved up into the the top 10, and he too is amongst the league's most accomplished hurlers all-time in wins (49, 19th), strikeouts (24th, 553) and shutouts (eight, 14th). Both men have some work to do to catch the likes of Russ Nelson (1,770⅓) and Jim Hoepner (1,146) atop the all-time innings charts.

Even though Dachel has logged more innings than fewer than 10 people in league history, he said his regimen to stay available isn't uncommon.

“I don’t ice, I don’t do anything out of the ordinary," Dachel said. "I just kind of show up, and I’ve been pretty lucky that nothing’s happened, nothing’s been sore and (I) mix it up enough that I’m not going out there throwing 170 pitches at 100%. I get by without that.”

Ditto for Gray, who said injuries have popped up over the years but nothing that ever kept him out for long.

Dachel said he has maintained an "old school" mentality of wanting to be available for his team as much as possible. The Woodtick pitcher has led the league in innings pitched in a single season three times since 2015, is a four-time All-CRBL first team honoree and two-time honorable mention.

“I’ve just been very lucky as far as arm care and arm troubles," Dachel said.

Gray has led the league in season innings pitched four times and has earned six All-CRBL first team and six honorable mention selections.

“I think we both threw a little bit harder than we do now, five years ago and about 500 innings ago it seems like," Gray said of he and Dachel.

But as they've aged, Dachel and Gray have remained as effective as ever as they've learned to tailor their arsenals to what they can do best.

“Before it was just throwers going up there firing fastballs," Gray said. "Now you adapt and you mix it up — you have to mix it up because you can’t really blow it by guys anymore.”

And both have been able to do just that and give their teams a chance to win each time they hit the mound — the mark of a true ace.

“Being able to go out every weekend and try to get those guys out and seeing Tyler doing the same thing and he’s been doing the same thing for years and years. I’m sure both of our repertoires have changed since coming into the league, and it’s cool to see him," Dachel said. "He’s always a good guy to check the box score and see how’d Tyler do this week. A good competitor becomes a good friend, too.”

Both men have been fixtures in the league for well over a decade and each have shown little sign of slowing down as they keep climbing up the all-time rankings.

“You don’t appreciate it when you’re young," Gray said of longevity. "You don’t think about it but the older you get the more you appreciate it. Every inning, every out, every win it means more and more every time.”