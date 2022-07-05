CRBL: Jim Falls in thick of playoff battle entering second half

Business is picking up for the Chippewa River Baseball League in the coming weeks as teams enter the homestretch of the regular season.

Wednesday marks the start of the second half of the season as the league’s 10 teams chase playoff berths, and the Jim Falls Sturgeons are one of the many teams with its sights set on the postseason.

The Sturgeons currently hold the final playoff spot at 7-4, one half game in front of the Eau Claire Cavaliers. Jim Falls is seeking its first winning record since 2013 and first league playoff appearance since advancing to the league title game in 1989.

Jim Falls manager Peter Thaler and slugger Bob Maurer credited the team’s defense and chemistry as big reasons the Sturgeons are back in the playoff chase.

“I think the return of all the guys, the chemistry of the guys coming out with a big win right away against the Cavs, really spiced up the season a little bit,” Maurer said after Friday’s CRBL All-Star game in Eau Claire. “These guys are a young group of guys and they want to play ball.”

Jim Falls opened the season with the aforementioned 9-8 victory over the Cavaliers at Grudem Field on May 1 and won its first four games overall to begin the year. The Sturgeons have a group of veteran players but in recent years have also welcomed many youngsters that passed through the Chi-Hi program who bring instant chemistry and talent to the diamond.

“These guys have played together for 15 years so it’s pretty easy to get them to mesh,” Thaler said of the youngsters.

Jim Falls was represented by five players and one manager in last Friday’s all-star game as pitcher Will Jacobson, pitcher Mike Maurer, first baseman Justin Toman, outfielder Tristin Hable and Bob Maurer were players chosen while Thaler and Eau Claire Cavaliers manager Pete Bartingale coached the North Division squad in a 4-3 defeat at Carson Park.

“It’s a great honor to be able to come out and play ball with these guys,” Bob Maurer said of playing in the all-star game. “They’re the top guys in the league. It’s just an honor to play with these guys.”

The Sturgeons are the second most tenured franchise in the CRBL with 977 all-time games, trailing only the Tilden Tigers (1,179). Jim Falls is third all-time in victories (395) but has just one winning record since 1995 — a 14-8 mark in 2013 when the Sturgeons just missed out on a North Division championship.

“It means a lot to these guys to come out and wear the Jim Falls name,” Thaler said. “They’re proud of it. People in town are proud of it.”

The Sturgeons will see some of the best teams the CRBL has to offer right away after the all-star break, beginning Wednesday when Jim Falls makes the trip to Casper Park to face the Tilden Tigers before hosting a doubleheader against the Eau Claire Bears on Sunday.

The Osseo Merchants enter the second half with the best record in the league at 10-1 with Tilden second at 11-2. The Eau Claire Bears are close behind at 8-2 with Jim Falls fourth. The Cavaliers sit close behind the Sturgeons at 7-5 with the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks in striking distance at 6-5.

The CRBL eliminated divisions for the 2022 season after the Whitehall Wolves folded following last year. The top-four teams will qualify for the playoffs with the top-two teams hosting semifinal matchups on August 3 with the winners advancing to the league championship game on August 7. The Tigers are the defending league champions, defeating Chippewa Falls 10-3 in last year’s title game.

For many teams though, the second half of the CRBL season is just the start. Many teams from the league will qualify for the statewide Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament in August and will look to use a strong finish to the CRBL season to springboard into further success.

“It’s time to lock in for August, that’s what it is,” Osseo outfielder Ryan Freitag said after the all-star game. “It’s time to lock in for the WBA. A lot of good teams will make it out of our league to get there. That’s what it’s for.”

A winning league record will generally assure a CRBL team of qualifying for the WBAs. Jim Falls last appeared in the state tournament in 2013, but for now is focused on ending the league season as strong as possible.

“(We want to) play good ball, play good defense and hopefully the ball rolls our way,” Thaler said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.