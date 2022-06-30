CRBL: Lafayette-raised standout catcher Jacobson taking his place with Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Brian Jacobson’s lifelong love for the game of baseball was cultivated on the diamonds of Lafayette.

Friday night, Jacobson joins Josh Anderson, Brad Barneson, PJ Johnson and Mike Pearson in enshrinement as the five are recognized as part of the Chippewa River Baseball League’s Hall of Fame Class of 2022 during the league’s 65th all-star game at Carson Park in Eau Claire.

Jacobson logged a successful career in the league with the Lafayette Indians, Eau Claire Pioneers and Lafayette Lakers from 1987-95, earning seven league all-star berths as he became one of the best catchers in league history. His infancy with baseball came in the youth T-ball and baseball leagues of Lafayette before going onto be the leading hitter on Chi-Hi’s 1986 Class A state qualifying team for coach Bill Beckwith. Jacobson hit .419 entering the state tournament that year, including a 4-for-4 effort in his team’s 8-7 sectional title win over Menomonie.

After his prep career came to an end in a 6-1 state semifinal loss to La Crosse Central, Jacobson kept with the sport by joining the Lafayette Indians at the request of future hall of fame manager Jeff Lawler.

“That first year, I was the young guy,” Jacobson said.

The “young guy” vividly recalled his first game with the Indians, a nonleague tilt in Hayward versus the powerhouse Hawks team that went on to win the Wisconsin Baseball Association state title that season. It didn’t take Jacobson long to see the added intensity that came from playing against adults. As a kid, he and his friends rode their bicycles to Lawler’s Field to watch the Indians play, and now Jacobson was one of those players in a park with a “Field of Dreams” charm to it — complete with an infield maintained by a mattress box spring and a chicken wire backstop.

Lafayette finished 10-10 in Jacobson’s first year before improving to 12-5 in 1987 as the Indians added a few more young faces, including Jacobson’s former Chi-Hi teammate Jeff Bruhn and Cadott standout John Filas. The Indians advanced to the league championship game in 1988 but fell to the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks 13-10; the team folded after the season. Jacobson made the move to the Eau Claire Pioneers in 1989 to join forces with many of his teammates from the UW-Eau Claire team and created a winning combination as the team went 15-1 and won the league championship with a 14-8 victory over Jim Falls. He returned to his Lafayette roots a season later when he joined the Lakers and played there through 1995.

Jacobson left the league to move to St. Croix Falls, where has taught ever since and coached the baseball team for 14 seasons. His career numbers during his league tenure are as gaudy as they are impressive, carrying a .349 batting average with a .463 on-base percentage and a .470 slugging percentage. He played in five WBA tournaments with his three different teams and was a two-time all-league honoree at catcher and was an all-league honorable mention in 1987.

The position of catcher always held a special place to Jacobson.

“I wasn’t real fleet of foot,” Jacobson said, “I never was very fast. I guess I wasn’t afraid of the ball and was able to throw pretty well from back there and keep things in front of me.”

The ability to always be involved in the play as catcher was also important.

“When you’re a little kid you’re interested in putting the gear on and seeing what it’s like, and I just fell in love with it,” Jacobson said. “You’re the only guy that gets to sit and watch the game, and it’s all right in front of you. You kinda can take charge, and I enjoyed that.”

Jacobson’s teams had plenty of success, but what he most fondly recalls is the camaraderie and friendships he built across multiple summers based around baseball.

“The teams that were really good often times had those loyal bodies that could be there all the time, and I guess I was one of those guys that scheduled my summer around playing ball,” Jacobson said. “It was fun to be on teams with groups of guys willing to do the same thing, and that’s when you had a lot of success.”

Jacobson continued to play baseball in other WBA-affiliated leagues, as well as in Minnesota, and said the CRBL has always been special to him.

“There’s been a lot of really good guys to play in that league, and I’m very much honored,” Jacobson said of being inducted into the hall of fame. “It’s a cool thing.”

He is still connected to the league in another way as his son Jake plays for the Tilden Tigers.

Jacobson lauded the passion of commitment of so many mainstays involved with the league over the years, including Andy Niese, Scott Stuckert, Lawler, Jan Krueger, Scott Sorenson and Chuck Hall, among others.

Now, he joins many of those names in hall of fame enshrinement.

“It’s amazing to me, and it just speaks to their love of baseball,” Jacobson said of those mainstays.

