CRBL: League teams looking to make an impact in WBA Tournament

The Chippewa River Baseball League will have seven teams in the upcoming Wisconsin Baseball Association tournament, which gets underway statewide this weekend.

The Tilden Tigers, Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks, Jim Falls Sturgeons, Osseo Merchants, Eau Claire Bears, Eau Claire Bears and Eau Claire Rivermen will hit the diamond in search of more victories and to enhance an already solid resume for the league in the tournament.

The Tigers are fresh off a second straight CRBL championship, beating Osseo 12-5 last Saturday at Casper Park. Tilden posted a 16-2 record in league play and earned the top seed for the CRBL postseason. The Tigers beat Chippewa Falls (6-1) and Osseo to repeat as league champions and win their league-best 19th championship overall. Outfielder Jordan Steinmetz was named the league's Most Valuable Player after hitting a league-best .587 with 27 hits during the season. PJ LeQuia was a unanimous All-Chippewa River Baseball League team selection as a pitcher after posting a 7-0 record with a 0.78 earned run average in 46.1 innings. Utility player Noah Hanson also earned his first all-league recognition for the Tigers and shortstop Drew Steinmetz was an all-league selection for the second time. Outfielder Lucas Steinmetz was an all-league honorable mention and first baseman Christian Hall was a Gold Glove recipient for the Tigers.

Tilden has won a pair of WBA state championships (1995, 2004) and overall is making its 49th appearance in the tournament. The Tigers are hosting a regional at Casper Park and will open play on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. against the Rib Lake Osprey. The Viroqua Sox are the other team in the pool while the Holmen Features, Lake Superior Sea Dogs and Wausau River Hawks make up a second pool that will also be in action throughout the weekend.

“This is kind of a stepping stone to the big one in a couple weekends hopefully," Tilden manager Ryan Baier said of the WBA Tournament after Saturday's victory.

The Lumberjacks will head for First National Bank of River Falls Field in River Falls for another regional and start play on Saturday at 1 p.m. versus the La Crescent Cardinals with the Prescott Pirates as the other team in their pool. The host River Falls Fighting Fish, Sparta Millers and Interwald Woodticks will be in action in the other pool. Second baseman Matt Martineau was a unanimous All-CRBL selection at second base, shortstop Nolan Hutzler earned honorable mention and catcher Caleb Gardow was chosen as a Gold Glove winner.

The Lumberjacks finished fourth in the CRBL standings with a 12-6 record, their second full season back in the league.

"We're excited," Chippewa Falls manager Wayne Franz said after the semifinal loss to the Tigers on Aug. 3. "It's all part of it. We feel confident going into the WBA and we're going to give it our best shot and hope it works out."

The Jim Falls Sturgeons are back in the WBA tournament for the first time since 2013 after posting a 9-9 record in league play. The Sturgeons had a breakthrough season to return to the tourney as pitcher Will Jacobson was named the CRBL's Rookie of the Year, manager Peter Thaler was chosen as the Jan Krueger Manager of the Year, center fielder Tristin Hable was an all-league honorable mention and second baseman Ryan Krumenauer earned Gold Glove honors. Jim Falls will make the trip to Merrill and starts play at 7 p.m. Friday night against the host Rangers with the Hayward Hawks as the other team in their pool.

The most recent CRBL team to win a state title is the Eau Claire Cavaliers, who bested Tilden in 2019 in an All-CRBL final. The Cavaliers were 10-8 during league play with first baseman Cooper Kapanke leading the way as an All-CRBL first team honoree as he was second to Steinmetz in the league in batting average (.457). Shortstop Ben Boda was an all-league honorable mention and second baseman Caden Erickson earned Gold Glove honors. The Cavaliers start regional play at 6 p.m. Saturday against the loser of noon's matchup between the Everest Merchants and Spring Valley Hawks in the other pool in Merrill.

The Merchants were second to the Tigers in the regular season standings at 15-3 and beat the Bears 11-1 in seven innings in the semifinals. Catcher Todd Wienkes and pitcher Luke Eide were all-league first team selections with Eide posting a 5-2 record and 0.36 earned run average in 50 innings. Outfielder Nolan Matson was an honorable mention and first baseman Joe Zawacki was a Gold Glove winner for the Merchants. Osseo won its first WBA championship in 2018 and will be in action in Haugen beginning Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. against the loser of the pool's first game between the Glidden Orioles and Haugen Knights. The Spooner Cardinals, Plum City Blues and La Crosse 35ers are a part of the other pool at the site.

“I like the talent in our league and I’d be surprised if three or four didn’t make it out and onto the finals," Osseo manager Luke Anderson said of the WBAs after Saturday's league title game. "It looks good for this area’s baseball. It really does.”

The Eau Claire Bears will head for Marshfield after a 13-5 regular season and will be paired up with the Washburn Sharptails and Marshfield Chapparrals at Jack Hackman Stadium. Pitcher Joel Zachow was an all-league selection for the team with pitcher Chevy Tollefson earning honorable mention and catcher/outfielder Joe Halling being recognized as a Gold Glove winner. The Bears start play at 3 p.m. on Saturday against the loser of Friday night's game between the Sharptails and Chapparrals. The Wisconsin Rapids Redhawks, Elmwood Expos and Brill Millers will also be in pool action in Marshfield throughout the weekend.

The Eau Claire Rivermen travel to Bob Young Field in Ellsworth for regional play versus the Whittlesey Reds and Hudson River Rats. The Rivermen were 8-10 in league play and start on the diamond in the first game of the day Saturday at 12:30 p.m. versus the River Rats. Designated hitter Andy Niese earned all-league honors for a CRBL-record 13th time while outfielder Lance Lettner was recognized for the first time. Pitcher Tyler Gray earned his seventh honorable mention selection (also a league record) and Lettner was also a Gold Glove winner.

Overall the league has won nine WBA state championships in history and six since 2004.

The 12 statewide pool winners will advance to the WBA Finals, hosted across four sites (Sparta, Coon Valley, Viroqua and Onalaska) from Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21 with the championship game slated for approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday.