CRBL Roundup: Chippewa Falls shuts out Beef River, secures playoff berth

STRUM — The Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks wrapped up the final Chippewa River Baseball League postseason spot on Wednesday with a 12-0 victory in five innings over the Beef River Bullfrogs.

The win combined with the Eau Claire Cavaliers loss to the Osseo Merchants locked the Lumberjacks into the upcoming league playoffs.

Dylan Waters struck out three in a five-hit shutout for Chippewa Falls (11-6). Nate Hayes opened the scoring for the Lumberjacks with a home run to start the second inning. Nolan Hutzler was 2-for-4 with four runs batted in, Matt Martineau homered and drove in three, Blayde Bowe had two hits including a double and Dawson Mathwig was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Hayes also doubled and drove in two in the win.

Brendon McCabe doubles while Wes Boyarski and Ryan Gray each had a hit for Beef River (3-15).

Osseo 12, Eau Claire 8

At Eau Claire, the Merchants earned a win over the Cavaliers.

Alex Byom earned the win for the Merchants (15-2) by striking out seven while allowing five earned runs over six innings. Nolan Matson had three hits and two RBIs, Jimi Zawacki was 3-for-5 with three runs batted in and a triple and Jesse Brockman had two hits and a run batted in for the Merchants.

Cooper Kapanke finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two runs batted in, Gabe O'Brien had three hits and two runs scored, Ethan Kjellberg was 3-for-4 with a run batted in and Cole Tyman drove in two runs and doubled for the Cavaliers (10-8).