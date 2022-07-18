CRBL Roundup: Tilden deals pair of shutouts over Eau Claire Bears

ALTOONA — The Tilden Tigers pitched a pair of shutouts in taking two games for the Eau Claire Bears in a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader Sunday by scores of 7-0 and 5-0 at Cinder City Park.

PJ LeQuia threw all seven innings in the first game as he scattered four hits and two walks while striking out three for the win. Jordan Steinmetz was 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and four runs scored. Drew Steinmetz added two hits including a double with a run batted in, James Gilbertson was 2-for-3 and Cole Zwiefelhofer scored twice for the Tigers. Levi Wilson doubled for the Bears.

Tilden scored at least one run in four of the first five innings of the second game. Stephen Scatassa and Noah Hanson teamed up to toss a six-hit shutout in the second game. Scatassa went five scoreless with four strikeouts to earn the win before Hanson scattered a hit in two innings of relief with one strikeout.

Lucas Steinmetz led Tilden in game two with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate with a double and run batted in while Jordan Steinmetz added two hits. Gilbertson, Zwiefelhofer, Jack Riemschneider and Tanner Opsal each drove in a run for the Tigers (15-2). Josh Halling had two hits for the Bears (11-5).

Osseo 7-0, Chippewa 2-1

At Casper Park, the Merchants and Lumberjacks split a twin bill.

Osseo scored three runs in the first and third innings of a 7-2 win in the first game. Gabe Richardson led the Merchants on offense with a 3-for-4 effort including a double while scoring twice and driving in three runs. Todd Wienkes drove in a run and Nolan Matson doubled and scored twice. Alex Byom went all seven innings on the mound, striking out seven while allowing two hits, four walks and two earned runs. Matt Martineau scored a run and Nate Hayes drove in one for the Lumberjacks.

Dylan Waters shutout down the potent Merchants in the second game in a 1-0 victory. Waters went the distance, striking out four and scattering three hits and two walks for the Lumberjacks. Jimmy Schemenauer's run-scoring single in the sixth inning was the lone run of the contest. Caleb Gardow had two hits including a double and Luke Franz singled twice for Chippewa Falls (10-6). Luke Eide struck out 10 in six innings while allowing seven hits and three walks for the Merchants. Richardson had one hit and one stolen base for Osseo (12-2).

Eau Claire Rivermen 5, Beef River 1

At Eau Claire, the Rivermen scored once in the seventh and three in the eighth to earn a win over the Bullfrogs.

Tyler Gray went the distance on the mound for the Rivermen as he struck out 12 in nine innings while allowing 10 hits, two walks and one earned run. Andy Niese was 3-for-3 with a run batted in, Sawyer Sturz also had three hits and an RBI and Brett Johnson doubled and drove in a run for Eau Claire.

Taylor Rathke had three hits and one RBI, Tim Prince added three hits, Jesse VenRooy was 2-for-4 and Kyle Maug had a hit and two stolen bases for the Bullfrogs.

The win was Eau Claire manager Andy Niese's 187th, moving him into first place on the league's all-time list. Niese passed longtime Augusta Athletics manager Jan Krueger (186) for first.

Eau Claire Cavaliers 4-10, Bloomer 2-0

At Bloomer, the Cavaliers won both games of a doubleheader over the Woodticks by scores of 4-2 and 10-0.

Cole Tyman and Caden Erickson each had two hits for the Cavaliers in the first game with Anthony Pogodzinski doubling. Lucas Costley struck out nine while allowing seven hits and two earned runs across seven innings. Tyler Plitzner was 2-for-3 with Jay Ryder drove in two at the plate for Bloomer while Curtis Dachel allowed four runs (three earned) with eight strikeouts in seven innings.

Eau Claire scored in five of it six innings in the second game to earn a 10-run win in six innings. Cooper Kapanke had three of his team's 11 hits and Tyman was 2-for-4 with a run batted in for the Cavaliers (9-7). Chase Yeager and Erickson each drove in two run and Ben Boda doubled and drove in one. Ethan Kjellberg allowed just one hit (a single to Sean Hurt) and walked one while striking out eight for the win against Bloomer (1-15).

Jim Falls 11, Cadott 3

At Cadott, the Sturgeons rallied late for a victory over the Red Sox.

Ryan Krumenauer was 2-for-4 with a grand slam in the eight inning, two runs scored and two stolen bases for the Sturgeons (8-7). Tristin Hable was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Koel Smith had two hits and one run batted in. Will Jacobson pitched all nine innings to earn the win, allowing three earned runs while striking out seven.

Chad Kron doubled and drove in one and Austin Goettl added a double for Cadott (3-12).

Standings CRBL W-L Tilden Tigers 15-2 Osseo Merchants 12-2 Eau Claire Bears 11-5 Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks 10-6 Eau Claire Cavaliers 9-7 Jim Falls Sturgeons 8-7 Eau Claire Rivermen 7-9 Cadott Red Sox 3-12 Beef River Bullfrogs 3-14 Bloomer Woodticks 1-15