CRBL Roundup: Tilden scores combined 27 runs in doubleheader sweep at Eau Claire Rivermen

EAU CLAIRE — The Tilden Tigers scored a combined 27 runs across two games in a pair of Chippewa River Baseball League victories over the Eau Claire Rivermen by scores of 19-4 in six innings and 8-2 at Fairfax Park.

Five runs in the second and fifth innings and seven more in the sixth helped the Tigers win the first game. Cole Zwiefelhofer had three of Tilden's 16 hits as he finished a home run shy of the cycle with five runs batted in and three runs scored. Jordan Steinmetz was 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored, Nolan Baier had two hits, two runs scored and two runs batted in, Noah Hanson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a double and stolen base and Lucas Steinmetz had a triple amongst his two hits and scored twice. Dane Weiland scored two runs and drove in one run and Ben Steinmetz drove in three and stole one base in support of Hanson as he struck out one and allowed three earned runs in four innings.

Lance Lettner was 3-for-3 with two stolen bases and Jacob Lacy was 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Rivermen.

Tilden added 12 hits in the second game to help complete the sweep. PJ LeQuia tossed six strong innings for the Tigers, scattering five hits, two walks and two earned runs while striking out four. Jordan and Lucas Steinmetz were each 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Drew Steinmetz added three RBIs and a double, Jon Schoch and Weiland each drove in two and Ben Steinmetz scored twice for Tilden (11-2).

Alec Johnson doubled, Carson Windeshausen drove in one run and Alex St. John scored a run while each had one hit for the Rivermen (4-9).

Beef River 7-8, Bloomer 4-6

At Strum, the Bullfrogs earned two wins over the Woodticks by scores of 7-4 and 8-6.

Brendan McCabe had two hits and drove in a run while Cody Skaroud plated two runs to lead the Bullfrogs in the first game. Tim Prince earned the win, striking out four in 6.1 innings pitched while allowing four earned runs before Jordan Payne closed the game out for the save. Curtis Dachel was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and Brent Sarauer added a pair of hits for Bloomer.

Four runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth helped the Bullfrogs overcome a 5-2 deficit to win the second game. Wes Boyarski had two of Beef River's eight hits including a home run and Ethan Bartels doubled and scored twice for the Bullfrogs (3-11). Boyarski also allowed six runs (one earned) in a seven-inning effort while striking out six.

Sarauer homered and scored twice for Bloomer and Tyler Plitzner drove in two runs for the Woodticks (1-10).

Wednesday

Osseo 10, Eau Claire Rivermen 2

At Osseo, the Merchants scored nine of the final 10 runs in a victory over the Rivermen.

Ryan Freitag and Jesse Brockman each drove in three runs and doubled for Osseo. Freitag had three hits and scored twice while Jimi and Joe Zawacki each scored twice for the Merchants (9-1). Alex Byom earned the victory in relief for the Merchants, striking out two batters while allowing one earned runs.

Andy Niese was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Alex St. John drove in two runs for the Rivermen.

Chippewa Falls 6, Jim Falls 1

At Casper Park, the Lumberjacks scored the first six runs in a win over the Sturgeons.

Leo Burmeister struck out eight in six scoreless innings while scattering three hits and three walks to earn the win for the Lumberjacks (6-5). Nolan Hutzler was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and one run batted in, Caleb Gardow finished 2-for-5 with an RBI and Matt Martineau drove in two and walked twice.

AJ Schemenauer singled twice for Jim Falls (7-4).

