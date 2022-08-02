CRBL: Tilden, Chippewa Falls meet again in playoffs

The best teams in the Chippewa River Baseball League will see plenty of each other this week.

The CRBL has reached the playoffs as the final four teams remaining are set to square off and see who brings home the league championship. The postseason starts Wednesday night with two semifinal games as the Tilden Tigers host the Chippewa Falls LumberJacks and the Osseo Merchants square off with the Eau Claire Bears.

The two teams that call Casper Park home will meet there as the top-seeded Tigers (16-2) earned home-field advantage by virtue of having the top record in the league. Tilden has won 11 games in a row since splitting a doubleheader against Osseo on June 5. Led by pitchers PJ LeQuia, Noah Hanson and Stephen Scatassa to go with an always potent lineup, the Tigers are playing well entering the playoffs.

“It’s nice when we’ve got a pitching staff like we have this year where you know if your offense can score 5-6 runs you have a good chance at winning a ballgame,” Tilden manager Ryan Baier said.

The Tigers took home the league championship a season ago with a 10-3 victory over the LumberJacks, the first league title for the franchise since 2011. No team in the 93-plus year of history of the league has played more games, won more games or championships than the Tigers.

Tilden has won 18 league championships since joining the CRBL at first from 1946-59 and then for good from 1965 on. The LumberJacks are second in league history with seven championships, calling Chippewa Falls home from 1983-2016 before moving to Eau Claire and being rebranded as the Rivermen. The franchise made its return in 2020 during a non-sanctioned COVID-19 altered season before upsetting the Eau Claire Cavaliers in the semifinals before falling to the Tigers in last year’s playoffs.

“It’s very important,” Chippewa Falls manager Wayne Franz said. “We kind of set a standard last year and it’s not always easy to live up to that again, and we went out and proved we could do that again. I think that’s a credit to all the guys that showed up and played every Sunday and every Wednesday and just the continuity. They’re a true team. That’s what it took this year.”

Chippewa Falls (12-6) closed the season strong with seven wins in its last eight games to outlast the Cavaliers (10-8) and Jim Falls (9-9) for the final playoff spot. The LumberJacks had six all-stars and like the other teams want to end their league season with a bang before turning attention to the upcoming Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament.

“We’re just looking forward to the opportunity,” Franz said. “We have a ton of respect for the CRBL and the opportunity we have again this year to compete for the championship. That’s our No. 1 goal every year and No. 2 coming up after that is to make a deep run in the WBA. I think we do have the team and the talent to do both of those if everything goes our way.”

The Merchants and Bears will meet in the other semifinal. Osseo (15-3) finished second in the league standings during the regular season and won four championships from 2016-19 before the COVID-19 altered 2020 campaign and falling to the Tigers in last year’s semifinal. Both the Merchants and Bears (13-5) also had seven all-stars and have been two of the more consistent teams in the league over the past several years. The Bears entered the 2022 season with the best team winning percentage in league history (.696) and are tied with the Cadott Red Sox for third in all-time league championships (six).