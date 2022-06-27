CRBL: Tilden, Osseo and Eau Claire Bears each have seven players selected to All-Star Game

The Tilden Tigers, Osseo Merchants and Eau Claire Bears each had seven players selected for this Friday's Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game.

The Tigers, Merchants and Bears had seven players chosen while the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks, Eau Claire Cavaliers and Beef River Bullfrogs each had six players selected for Friday evening's 7 p.m. game at Carson Park in Eau Claire.

This year's CRBL season removed divisions but Tilden, Chippewa Falls, the Bloomer Woodticks, Jim Falls Sturgeons and Eau Claire Cavaliers will team up for the North Division team while Osseo, Beef River, the Eau Claire Bears, Eau Claire Rivermen and Cadott Red Sox will combine for the South Division squad.

The defending league champion Tigers will be represented by Drew Steinmetz (shortstop), Jordan Steinmetz (outfield), Ben Steinmetz (outfield), Jon Schoch (designated hitter), PJ LeQuia (pitcher), Noah Hanson (pitcher/extra hitter) and Nolan Baier (infielder). Chippewa Falls will have Matt Martineau (second base), Leo Burmeister (pitcher), Caleb Gardow (catcher), Nolan Hutzler (infield), Dawson Mathwig (outfield) and Jimmy Schemenauer (infield/outfield) in action. The Eau Claire Cavaliers have Cooper Kapanke (first base), Caden Erickson (third base), Connor O'Reilly (outfield), Ethan Kjelberg (pitcher), Lucas Costley (pitcher) and Cooper Kapanke (outfield) in action on their home turf as the Cavs are the hosting team. Bob Maurer (extra hitter), Will Jacobson (pitcher), Mike Maurer (pitcher), Justin Toman (first base) and Tristin Hable (outfield) will represent the Sturgeons while Tyler Plitzner (catcher) and Curtis Dachel (pitcher) are the representatives for the Woodticks.

The North team will be managed by Jim Falls' Pete Thaler and the Eau Claire Cavaliers' Pete Bartingale.

Up Next 65th CRBL All-Star Game When: Friday, 7 p.m. Where: Carson Park, Eau Claire

Osseo will be well represented with its seven-player contingent of Todd Wienkes (catcher), Joe Zawacki (first base), Luke Eide (pitcher), Zach Thiesse (pitcher), Alex Byom (pitcher), Jesse Brockman (shortstop) and Ryan Freitag (outfield). The Bears also have seven players with Joe Zacho (pitcher), Chevy Tollefson (pitcher), Austin LeMay (first base), Matt Miller (second base), Jim Thill (third base), Todd Lasher (outfield) and Blake Johnson (extra hitter). The Bullfrogs have six players in the contest with Taylor Rathke (second base), Ryan Gray (extra hitter), Wes Boyarski (pitcher), Ethan Bartels (pitcher), Tim Prince (pitcher) and Brendon McCabe (catcher).

James Davis (outfield), Alex St. John (outfield), Andy Niese (designated hitter), Tyler Gray (pitcher) and Lance Letter (outfield) will represent the the Eau Claire Rivermen and Zac Merritt (third base), Chad Kron (shortstop), Logan Burzynski (outfield) and Shawn Sedlacek (outfield) will be in action for Cadott.

The South team will be managed by Osseo's Luke Anderson and Cadott's Rick Danielson. Starting lineups will be determined at game time and rosters are subject to change.

This year's all-star game is the 65th in league history and the South leads the series 32-16 during the current North/South format. The South won last year's all-star game 2-1 on July 3, 2021 in Bloomer and this year marks the first time the Eau Claire Cavaliers will host the game.

Standings CRBL Record Osseo Merchants 9-1 Tilden Tigers 11-2 Eau Claire Bears 8-2 Jim Falls Sturgeons 7-4 Eau Claire Cavaliers 7-5 Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks 6-5 Eau Claire Rivermen 4-9 Cadott Red Sox 3-10 Beef River Bullfrogs 3-11 Cadott Red Sox 1-10

