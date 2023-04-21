EAU CLAIRE — The Cadott softball team hammered 25 hits and 17 runs in a 17-3 victory in six innings over Eau Claire Regis on Friday afternoon in a Western Cloverbelt battle.

Lauryn Goettl led the hit parade for the Hornets with a 5-for-5 effort including a home run and four runs batted in. Rilei Weeks, Elly Eiler and Eva Enestvedt had four hits apiece and combined for eight runs batted in. Laken Ryan had three hits and scored two runs and Karlee Davis was 2-for-5 and two runs scored for the Hornets.

Kasey Moldrem earned the win in the circle for Cadott (2-1, 1-1), striking out seven in six innings.

NAHL Playoffs

Wisconsin 4, Chippewa 1

At Eagle River, the Windigo won game one of the Robertson Cup first round series against the Steel.

The Windigo scored twice in the first and third periods to jump out to a 1-0 lead in the series. J.J. Grainda scored for the Steel on an assist by Kade Nielsen and Noah Grolnic in the second period. Adam Gajan made 21 saves for the Steel and Maxwell Beckford made 26 saves for the Windigo.

Baseball

Chi-Hi 2-8, Superior 6-5

At Hallie, the Cardinals and Spartans split a doubleheader.

Superior won the first game 6-2 in eight innings before the Cardinals (5-2) earned a split with an 8-5 win in game two.

Dawson Goodman was 3-for-4 and Jackson Gugel doubled in game one. Cole Perlberg struck out seven while allowing four earned runs over five innings for the win in the second game. Gugel had two hits including a double and two RBIs while Jakeb LeQuia added two hits and Grady Fredrick drove in two for the Cards.

Eau Claire Regis 20, Cadott 1 (5 inn.)

At Eau Claire, the Ramblers scored at least four runs in each inning of a Western Cloverbelt win.

Tristan Drier doubled and drove in Michael Wellner in the second inning for Cadott (1-3, 0-1).