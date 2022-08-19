Friday Local Roundup: Somerset football bests Bloomer in opener

SOMERSET — The Somerset football team jumped out to a 20-0 halftime lead on the way to a 34-6 victory over Bloomer on Friday evening.

Jackson Omar found the end zone for the Blackhawks (0-1) in the third quarter on a two-yard run for Bloomer's lone score. Gabe Prince led the 'Hawks with 32 rushing yards on 15 carries while Omar added 19 yards on 10 attempts. Prince also threw for 76 yards on 5 of 10 passing.

Somerset outgained Bloomer by a 390-162 margin in total yardage including 227 rushing yards.

Caymen Gebheim ran for 76 yards and a score for the Spartans (1-0).

WBA Finals

Tilden 7, Hayward 1

At Sparta, the Tigers rolled past the Hawks to open pool play.

Curtis Dachel went the distance for the Tigers, striking out six while scattering three hits and six walks with one unearned run across nine innings.

Drew Steinmetz and Nolan Baier each had two hits for Tilden and combined for four runs batted in. Jon Schoch added a hit, two runs scored, two runs batted in and three walks and Jordan Steinmetz scored four times.

Tilden faces Washburn on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the final game of pool play.