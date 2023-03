PRAIRIE FARM — The Thorp boys basketball team scored its second upset in as many playoff games, knocking off third-seeded Prairie Farm 55-51 on Friday evening in a Division 5 regional semifinal contest.

The 11th-seeded Cardinals (10-15) advance to play at second-seeded Bruce on Saturday for a regional title.

Aiden Rosemeyer led the way for Thorp with 29 points with Brady Stewart adding nine points.

Elec Klefstad had 23 points for Prairie Farm (18-7).

Thorp opened the postseason with a 52-48 win at sixth-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel in Tuesday's quarterfinals.

Saturday's winner will play the winner of McDonell and Owen-Withee in next Thursday's sectional semifinals at Chi-Hi.

Superior 72, Chi-Hi 56

At Superior, the Spartans grabbed an early lead and kept it on the way to a Division 1 regional semifinal win.

Mason Monarski scored 20 points for the ninth-seeded Cardinals (14-11). Christian Crumbaker added 12 points and six rebounds and Jackson Tomczak had six points for Chi-Hi.

Tresean Sanigar was hard to handle for the Spartans with 31 points including four of his team's nine 3-pointers to go with seven rebounds as eighth-seeded Superior jumped out to a 32-26 halftime advantage.

The Spartans (13-11) will host the 16 seed Oshkosh West after the Wildcats stunned top-seeded Eau Claire Memorial 78-71 on Friday.

Baldwin-Woodville 50, Bloomer 37

At Baldwin, the four seed won the battle of the Blackhawks in a Division 3 regional semifinal.

Jonah Bleskacek had eight points to lead fifth-seeded Bloomer (15-9).

Eli Coenen scored 14 points for Baldwin-Woodville (17-8), who advances to play at top-seeded Osceola on Saturday after the Chieftains beat St. Croix Falls 58-31.

