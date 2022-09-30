Friday Prep Football Roundup: Cadott clinches playoff berth, Bloomer, Stanley-Boyd and Thorp earn victories

CLEAR LAKE — The Cadott football team wrapped up a playoff berth while Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd kept their postseason hopes alive with victories on Friday evening.

The Hornets (6-1, 4-1) overcame an 8-7 halftime deficit to roll past Clear Lake 30-8, staying one game behind Spring Valley for the top spot in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference with the two teams set to clash next Friday in Spring Valley.

Bloomer ran wild in Barron, piling up 425 rushing yards and 541 yards of total offense in a 46-0 shutout of the Golden Bears. Gabe Prince had a monster night for the Blackhawks (2-5, 2-3), rushing for 258 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries to lead the offensive onslaught. Jackson Omar added 55 yards and a rushing score, Ben Miller had 50 yards on five attempts, Keegan Yohnk ran for a score and Collin Crane threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Zeke Strand as the 'Hawks jumped out to a 32-0 halftime lead on the way to the win.

Prince also completed 10 of 12 passes for 80 yards in the win. Evan Rogge caught five passes for 55 yards for Bloomer.

Defensively the Blackhawks limited the Golden Bears (0-7, 0-5) to just 28 yards of total offense.

Bloomer travels to Spooner next Friday.

Stanley-Boyd prevailed in a shootout over Neillsville/Granton 33-30 at Oriole Park. Stanley-Boyd (3-4, 2-3) heads to Eau Claire next Thursday to face unbeaten Regis at Carson Park.

Thorp scored 42 points in the first quarter on its way to a 70-0 win at Athens to remain unbeaten.

Aiden Rosemeyer threw for four touchdowns as he completed a tidy 6 of 7 passes for 146 yards and added 102 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Logan Hanson ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries.

Denzel Sutton had two catches for 53 yards and a score while Ashton Kroeplin (39 yards), Hanson (29 yards) and Korbin Rosemeyer (20 yards) each hauled in scores from Rosemeyer passes. Sutton also returned an interception for a touchdown and Landon Penk ran in a 15-yard touchdown as the Cardinals (6-0, 3-0) piled up 449 yards of total offense while limiting Athens (4-2, 1-2) to 97 total yards.

Thorp hosts Gilman next Friday after the Pirates (5-1, 2-1) routed Alma Center Lincoln 58-14 on Friday evening.

Bruce beat Cornell 50-34 in a Central Wisconsin West Conference game. The Chiefs (0-6, 0-3) are scheduled to host New Auburn next Friday.