Friday Prep Football Roundup: Cadott routs Ladysmith for first postseason victory since 2003

CADOTT — Last season the Cadott missed out on the chance for its first playoff win in a long time by one yard.

This year the Hornets left nothing to chance, racing out to a 35-0 lead en route to a 42-14 Division 6 first round victory over Ladysmith on Friday evening. The win is Cadott's first playoff victory since 2003 when the Hornets beat Grantsburg 28-0 in the opening round of the Division 5 playoffs.

Third-seeded Cadott (7-3) advances to face second-seeded Stratford next week in the second round after the Tigers routed Cumberland 54-0 on Friday.

Cadott entered the postseason on a two-game losing streak after losses to Spring Valley and Boyceville, but bounced back by taking a 14-0 lead at halftime and extending the lead to 35-0 by the end of the third quarter. Penalties hurt the Hornets in losses to the Cardinals and Bulldogs and Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said his team played a much cleaner game in Friday's victory.

“We were real happy," Goettl said. "We put the gameplan in to do that and the biggest thing tonight was we didn’t have the penalties. We weren’t in a hole every time we had the ball, which was great.”

As a team the Hornets ran for 351 rushing yards and Easton Goodman and Nick Fasbender each eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the game.

Cadott is in the playoffs for a second year in a row and just missed out on a win last year. The Hornets lost at Unity 14-7 in a game where Cadott had the ball at the goal line but couldn't punch in a score to potentially tie or take a lead late.

“I’m just proud of the coaches, proud of the players," Goettl said. "We let the captains talk tonight and a lot of them talked about that last year losing (at Unity). We had the ball at the 1-yard line and coming up short and it kind of stuck with them all year and motivated them. I’m just really happy for them and the seniors and getting this one.”

St. Croix Falls 36, Bloomer 14

At St. Croix Falls, the Saints (9-1) bested the Blackhawks (3-7) in a Division 5 first round matchup.

St. Croix Falls advances to face Colby in round two.

Northwestern 38, Stanley-Boyd 13

At Maple, the Tigers (10-0) topped the Orioles (4-6) in a Division 5 first round matchup.

Northwestern moves on to face defending state champion La Crosse Aquinas in the second round.

Wausau Newman 69, McDonell 13

At Merrill, the Fighting Cardinals (9-0) powered past the Macks (6-3) in an 8-man playoff opener.

Gilman 52, Three Lakes 42

At Gilman, the Pirates (7-2) prevailed in a shootout over the Bluejays (5-4) in the opening round the 8-man playoffs.

The Pirates advance to play Wausau Newman in the second round.