Friday Prep Football Roundup: Chi-Hi clinches playoff berth, Thorp stays unbeaten with last-minute win over Gilman

Friday was a good night to be a Cardinal on the gridiron as Chi-Hi clinched a playoff berth with a 28-20 win at Eau Claire Memorial and Thorp stayed unbeaten with a 31-30 come-from-behind victory over Gilman.

Chi-Hi (6-2, 4-2) scored two touchdowns in the first quarter to grab an early two-score lead and used two more touchdowns in the fourth to pull away for a win at Carson Park over the Old Abes to clinch a postseason berth.

Mason Howard ran for a team-high 86 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns, the first a 3-yard score in the first quarter before adding a 6-yard run late in the fourth quarter. Dawson Goodman started the scoring for Chi-Hi with a 6-yard touchdown run near the halfway point of the first quarter and Mason Von Haden broke a 14-all tie with 11:50 left in the fourth on his 4-yard touchdown run.

Gavin Gerber and Jack Conner each had a 1-yard touchdown run for the Old Abes (3-5, 1-5) and Tay Ferguson caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Thompson in the final minute.

Chi-Hi hosts Superior next Friday in its regular season finale at Dorais Field.

Elsewhere Denzel Sutton snagged a 25-yard touchdown pass from Aiden Rosemeyer with 16 seconds left in regulation to lift Thorp past Gilman 31-30 in a Central Wisconsin East Conference 8-man battle in Thorp. The Cardinals recovered a fumble deep in Gilman territory with less than two minutes to go and a 61-yard pass from Rosemeyer to Ashton Kroeplin helped set up the winning score.

Thorp (7-0, 4-0) took the lead back after the Pirates (5-2, 2-2) grabbed a 30-25 advantage with 8:24 left on a 15-yard touchdown run from Troy Duellman. Touchdown runs from Logan Hanson and Rosemeyer and a 19-yard touchdown pass from Rosemeyer to Sutton helped the Cardinals take a 19-8 lead late in the second quarter. Gilman had an answer less than a minute later when Grady Kroeplin found Branden Ustianowski on a 51-yard touchdown pass — the second of their three scoring connections.

Ustianowski also caught touchdowns from Kroeplin of 30 and five yards with the final one pushing the Pirates to a 22-19 lead in the third quarter. Hanson powered in on a 1-yard touchdown run with 10:45 to go to push Thorp out front 25-22 before Duellman's scoring run.

Kroeplin threw for 118 yards on 5 of 12 completions and three scores to go with 106 yards on 10 attempts on the ground. Duellman had a team-high 191 rushing yards on 28 carries and Ustianowski had 86 receiving yards on three catches for the game.

Rosemeyer completed 11 of 28 passes for 195 yards and a pair of scores to Sutton, who had four receptions for 77 yards. Hanson led all runners with 212 rushing yards on 28 attempts with his two scores. The Thorp defense forced five Gilman turnovers including interceptions by Sutton and Dylan Mattson.

Thorp plays at also unbeaten Owen-Withee next Thursday with the conference title on the line while Gilman hosts Athens next Friday.

Cornell 62, New Auburn 36

At New Auburn, the Chiefs ran through the Trojans for their first victory in a Central Wisconsin West 8-man matchup.

Dylan Bowe had a monster night on the ground for Cornell (1-6, 1-3), rushing for 264 yards and four scores on 22 attempts. Daniel Person had 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine attempts while throwing for three scores while completing 4 of 6 passes for 100 yards. Blake Anders and Andrew Person teamed up for the three touchdown receptions with Person catching three passes for 82 yards overall.

Dawson Munson opened the game with a bang, returning the opening kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown as a part of a 28-point first quarter for Cornell.

Jace North led New Auburn (0-7, 0-4) with 109 yards on 14 attempts and two touchdowns. Brayden Lotts added 76 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Nathan Fedie scored on a 2-yard touchdown run for the Trojans.

Cornell hosts Lake Holcombe next Friday while New Auburn welcomes Bruce.

Bloomer 28, Spooner 0

At Spooner, the Blackhawks pitched a shutout for the second game in a row with a Heart O'North victory over the Railroaders.

Bloomer (3-5, 3-3) hosts Northwestern next Friday.