Friday Prep Football Roundup: Gilman blanks Cornell for third straight shutout

GILMAN — The Gilman football team has made it three-eighths of the way into the regular season without allowing a point as the Pirates pitched their third straight shutout on Friday, blanking Cornell 61-0 in a Central Wisconsin 8-man crossover matchup.

The Pirates (3-0) limited the Chiefs (0-3) to 23 yards of total offense while notching seven first-half touchdowns in the win.

Grady Kroeplin ran for 84 yards on three carries with two touchdown runs and added a scoring toss to Branden Ustianowski. Troy Duellman ran for two first-quarter scores, Wayne McAlpine had scoring runs of 23 and nine yards and Sam Syryczuk and Lee Zagorski scored on the ground in the second quarter as the Pirates built a 47-0 halftime lead.

Gilman opens Central Wisconsin East Conference play next Friday by hosting Greenwood while Cornell begins Central Wisconsin West competition by hosting Prairie Farm.

Owen-Withee 44, McDonell 25

At Dorais Field, the Macks fell to the Blackhawks in a Central Wisconsin crossover 8-man matchup.

Dale Tetrault had a monster night in defeat for the Macks (1-2) as the senior caught 15 passes for 122 yards and two scores. David Andersen added two receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown as quarterback Grant Smiskey completed 18 of 22 passes for 199 yards and three scores and two interceptions.

Dawson Moulton ran for 148 yards including a 79-yard touchdown for the Macks. Owen-Withee (3-0) jumped out to a 28-13 halftime lead and pulled away for its third win in as many tries.

The Macks open Central Wisconsin West competition next Saturday at Dorais Field against Bruce.

Cameron 36, Bloomer 8

At Bloomer, the Comets scored the final four touchdowns to pull away to a Heart O'North Conference victory.

Ben Miller had a big night in defeat for the Blackhawks (0-4, 0-2) by running for 193 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown, a 52-yard touchdown in the first quarter that put Bloomer out front 8-6. Alex Myers completed 12 of 18 passes for 225 yards and four scores — three to Caden Anderson as the receiver finished with 127 receiving yards on seven catches for the Comets (2-2, 2-0). Myers added 98 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Gabe Prince added 57 rushing yards on 11 carries for Bloomer, who outgained Cameron in total yardage by a 391-330 margin. But the Blackhawks committed three turnovers and 12 penalties in defeat.

Bloomer plays at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser next Friday.

Fall Creek 25, Stanley-Boyd 19

At Stanley, an Eli Laube 26-yard touchdown pass to Leo Hagberg with 3:08 left was the difference as the Crickets beat the Orioles for a Cloverbelt win.

Hagberg caught two touchdowns from Laube and finished with six receptions for 159 yards as Laube threw for 244 yards on 17 of 29 attempts. Landon Karlen ran for two 2-yard touchdowns and Simon Polman booted a 22-yard field goal in the first half for Stanley-Boyd (1-3, 0-2). Blake Paul finished with 63 rushing yards on nine carries for the Orioles and Logan Burzynski ran for 42 yards while throwing for 117 yards on 10 of 19 attempts.

Ben Kelly ran for 85 yards on 25 carries and also caught a 15-yard touchdown from Laube to open the scoring for the Crickets (3-1, 1-1). Bo Vollrath added a fumble recovery for a touchdown as the Crickets beat the Orioles on the field for the first time since 2006. Fall Creek earned a forfeit win over Stanley-Boyd last season due to illness.

Stanley-Boyd plays at Mondovi next Friday.

Thorp 36, New Auburn 0

At New Auburn, the Cardinals blanked the Trojans in a Central Wisconsin crossover 8-man contest.

Logan Hanson ran for 137 yards and two scores for the Cardinals (3-0). Denzel Sutton had 57 rushing yards and also completed 4 of 9 passes for 94 yards with touchdowns to Ashton Kroeplin (57 yards) and Dylan Mattson. Hanson also returned a punt 70 yards for a score.

New Auburn (0-3) plays at Lake Holcombe next Thursday to start Central Wisconsin West play while Thorp begins Central Wisconsin East play by hosting Alma Center Lincoln.

Turtle Lake 36, Cadott 28 (OT)

At Turtle Lake, the Hornets fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with an overtime loss to the Lakers.

Cadott (3-1, 1-1) hosts Elmwood/Plum City next Friday.

Alma Center Lincoln 22, Lake Holcombe 16

At Alma Center, the Hornets took the lead in the final minutes to earn a Central Wisconin crossover 8-man win over the Chieftains.

Jace Paul threw for three touchdowns for Alma Center Lincoln (2-1). Ben Ross caught two touchdowns from Paul including the go-ahead score with 1:03 left. Raul Esamilla also caught a score for the Hornets.