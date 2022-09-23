Friday Prep Football Roundup: Second-half surge lifts Chi-Hi past New Richmond

NEW RICHMOND — The Chi-Hi football team came to live offensively in the second half with three touchdowns to earn a 21-7 win at New Richmond.

The Cardinals (4-2, 2-2) trailed 7-0 at halftime, but found the end zone on the ground three times in the final 24 minutes to help close out a second consecutive Big Rivers Conference victory.

Mason Von Haden's 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter evened up the game before Mason Howard's 11-yard score with 9:50 left in the fourth put the Cardinals on top. Dawson Goodman broke free with a 43-yard scoring run with less than four minutes to go to help salt away the win. Howard led the Cardinals with 96 yards on the ground, followed by 89 on 18 carries by Von Haden and 68 on six attempts for Goodman.

Andrew Trandahl ran for 134 yards including a 1-yard score in the second quarter on 36 carries for the Tigers (4-2, 2-2). Defensively the Cardinals snagged two interceptions and limited the Tigers to less than four yards per rushing attempt.

Chi-Hi hosts unbeaten Big Rivers leader River Falls next Friday.

Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 8

At Stanley, the Orioles accounted for more than 370 yards of offense in a Cloverbelt Conference rout of the Thunder.

Chase Sturm led Stanley-Boyd (2-4, 1-3) with 81 rushing yards on 10 carries and scored on a 9-yard run in the third quarter. Landon Karlen added 53 rushing yards on 14 carries including a 14-yard score and JJ Heller had scoring runs of six and four yards as a part of his 46-yard effort on seven attempts. Carter Isenberger connected with Logan Burzynski on a 59-yard scoring pass in the first qurater and Simon Polman booted two field goals, including a 41-yard kick in the second quarter.

Burzynski had a pair of catches for 78 yards and also completed 5 of 9 passes for 29 yards while Isenberger threw for 95 yards on 5 of 10 attempts.

Ashton Oliver scored on a 7-yard run early in the fourth quarter for the Thunder (0-6, 0-4).

Stanley-Boyd hosts Neillsville/Granton next Friday.

Thorp 65, Greenwood 0

At Thorp, the Cardinals averaged nearly 14 yards per play in a Central Wisconsin West 8-man rout of the Indians.

Logan Hanson ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns on just seven attempts with Harley Zurakowski and Aiden Rosemeyer also finding the end zone on the ground. Rosemeyer was 8 of 11 for 129 yards with touchdown tosses to Denzel Sutton and Hanson. Rosemeyer returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and Ashton Kroeplin opened the second half with a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Ashton Kroeplin had three receptions for 75 yards and Korbin Rosemeyer added 40 yards on three catches for the Cards (5-0, 2-0).

Thorp limited Greenwood (1-4, 0-2) to 73 yards of total offense.

The Cardinals play at Athens next Friday.

Cumberland 28, Bloomer 22

At Bloomer, the Beavers rallied late for a Heart O'North win over the Blackhawks.

Keegan Yohnk threw touchdowns to Jackson Omar and Evan Rogge and Yohnk added a scoring run of his own to help the Blackhawks take a 22-12 lead in the third quarter. But the Beavers (5-1, 4-0) scored twice in the fourth including an 18-yard scoring pass from David Olson to Vaughn Johnson to take the lead for good.

Omar ran for 76 yards and Gabe Prince added 68 rushing yards for the Blackhawks (1-5, 1-3) with Yohnk throwing for 62 yards on 3 of 7 attempts.

Bloomer plays at Barron next Friday.

Owen-Withee 30, Gilman 14

At Owen, the Blackhawks jumped out to a 22-6 lead on the way to a Central Wisconsin East 8-man win in a battle of unbeatens.

Grady Kroeplin scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and added an 11-yard scoring run in the fourth for the Pirates (4-1, 1-1).

Logan Amacher scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half for the Blackhawks (5-0, 2-0) before Colin Dallman's 3-yard scoring run late helped the Blackhawks ice the win.

Gilman plays at Alma Center Lincoln next Friday.

Cadott 31, Glenwood City 0

At Glenwood City, the Hornets shut out the Hilltoppers for a Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory.

Cadott (5-1, 3-1) play at Clear Lake next Friday.

Bruce 40, Lake Holcombe 0

At Holcombe, the Red Raiders shut out the Chieftains in a Central Wisconsin West 8-man matchup.

Lake Holcombe (1-4, 1-1) plays at Prairie Farm next Friday.

Prairie Farm 59, New Auburn 14

At Prairie Farm, the Panthers pushed past the Trojans in a Central Wisconsin West 8-man battle.

New Auburn (0-5, 0-2) play at McDonell next Thursday.