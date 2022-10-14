Friday Prep Football Roundup: Stanley-Boyd rallies past Elk Mound

STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd football team rallied late to defeat Elk Mound 24-21 in a Cloverbelt Conference battle at Oriole Park on Friday evening.

Logan Burzynski's 12-yard touchdown run with three minutes and seven seconds left pushed the Orioles (4-5, 3-4) into the lead for good. Stanley-Boyd cut the deficit to 21-16 late in the third quarter when Burzynski connected with Cole Brenner on a 2-yard touchdown pass.

Burzynski completed 9 of 11 passes for 82 yards for Stanley-Boyd. Landon Karlen ran for 35 yards and added four catches for 68 yards for Stanley-Boyd while Blake Paul had a team-high 61 rushing yards on 12 carries. Simon Polman kicked off the scoring in the game with a 36-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

Parker Dutzle led Elk Mound (1-8, 1-6) with 125 rushing yards on 21 carries including a 33-yard touchdown in the third quarter to push the Mounders to a 21-9 lead. Kaden Russo ran for two scores and Peyton Vieth added 86 rushing yards for the Mounders.

Stanley-Boyd will learn Saturday morning if it qualified for the playoffs. The Orioles are not guaranteed a playoff berth with a conference record below .500 but could still earn a berth among those remaining after all those teams above .500 are accounted for.

Cornell 58, South Shore 24

At Cornell, the Chiefs powered past the Cardinals in an 8-man nonconference matchup.

Dylan Bowe ran for 155 yards on 23 carries and three touchdowns for the Chiefs (3-6). Daniel Person added 116 yards and three scores on 13 rushes and threw a 11-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Anderson. Noah Cripe added a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Chiefs and Preston Fredrickson had 73 rushing yads on 15 attempts as Cornell ran for 386 yards.

Will Watrin led South Shore (2-3) with 196 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Cornell outscored South Shore by a combined 36-12 in the second and third quarters to pull away.

Northwestern 22, Bloomer 6

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks hung tough in defeat to the unbeaten Heart O'North Conference champion Tigers.

Boyceville 45, Cadott 14

At Cadott, the Bulldogs routed the Hornets in a Dunn-St. Croix matchup.

Bruce 64, New Auburn 0

At New Auburn, the Red Raiders blanked the Trojans in a Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-man game.

Gilman 54, Athens 16

At Gilman, the Panthers pummeled the Bluejays in a Central Wisconsin East Conference 8-man battle.