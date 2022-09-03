Friday Prep Football Roundup: Thorp runs through McDonell

THORP — The Thorp football team ran for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a 50-27 victory over McDonell on Friday evening in a Central Wisconsin 8-man crossover matchup.

Logan Hanson ran wild for the Cardinals (2-0), rushing for 259 yards and four scores in the win. Aiden Rosemeyer added 66 rushing yards and a score and also threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Hanson.

Thorp jumped out to a 38-14 lead at halftime en route to the victory.

McDonell (1-1) hosts Owen-Withee next Friday while Thorp plays at New Auburn.

Saint Croix Falls 38, Bloomer 8

At Saint Croix Falls, the Saints stayed unbeaten with a Heart O'North victory over the Blackhawks.

Gabe Prince ran for 86 yards on 18 carries including a 41-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Bloomer (0-3, 0-1).

Saint Croix Falls (3-0, 1-0) piled up 411 yards of total offense in the win including 263 yards and five scores on the ground.

Bloomer hosts Cameron next Friday.

Alma Center Lincoln 44, Cornell 28

At Cornell, the Hornets scored three touchdowns in the first 1:42 of a Central Wisconsin 8-man crossover triumph.

Daniel Person ran for 204 yards on 29 carries with three touchdowns and Dylan Bowe aded 178 rushing yards and one score on 25 carries.

Jace Paul threw for 108 yards and four touchdowns with Stephen Werre catching two of the scores with five receptions for 91 yards for the Hornets (1-1).

Cornell (0-2) plays at Gilman next Friday.

Greenwood 48, New Auburn 8

At Greenwood, the Indians scored 34 points in the first half of a Central Wisconsin 8-man crossover win.

Andrew Gotham ran for a team-high 43 yards on five carries including a 15-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Trojans (0-2).

Chris Thomas did it all in the win for Greenwood (1-1) as he ran for 129 yards and three scores, added a 53-yard touchdown reception and also returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown.

The game was called with 10:39 remaining due to weather.

Cadott 35, Colfax 6

At Cadott, the Hornets stayed unbeaten with a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Vikings (1-2, 0-1).

Cadott (3-0, 1-0) plays at Turtle Lake next Friday.

Athens 38, Lake Holcombe 22

At Athens, the Bluejays earned a Central Wisconsin crossover 8-man win over the Chieftains.

Ryley Craker ran for 197 yards and two scores on 29 carries and Harley Schroeder added 53 yards and one score on 11 attempts for the Chieftains (0-2).

Kyler Ellenbecker had 237 rushing yards and four scores on 30 attempts for the Bluejays (2-0).

Lake Holcombe carried a 16-14 lead into the fourth quarter where Athens scored 24 points to pull away.

Lake Holcombe plays at Alma Center Lincoln next Friday

Durand/Arkansaw 20, Stanley-Boyd 3

At Durand, the Panthers (2-1, 1-0) picked up a Cloverbelt win over the Orioles (1-2, 0-1).

Stanley-Boyd hosts Fall Creek next Friday.

Gilman 48, Bruce 0

At Gilman, the Pirates (2-0) earned their second shutout in as many weeks in a rout of the Red Raiders (1-1) in a Central Wisconsin crossover 8-man matchup.