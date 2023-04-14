STANLEY — Two runs in the third and one in the fifth were enough for the Bloomer baseball team in a 3-1 victory over Stanley-Boyd on Friday evening.

Zeke Strand, Collin Crane and Braden Steinmetz each drove in runs with Steinmetz stealing two bases and Strand doubling in the win for Bloomer (1-0, 1-0). Strand and Keegan Yohnk teamed up to allow on run on the mound in the win as Strand struck out six in four innings before Yohnk had three punchouts in three scoreless innings to close out the win.

Brett Kroeplin had three hits including two doubles and Logan Burzynski had two hits and scored the lone run for Stanley-Boyd (1-3, 0-2).

Saint Croix Central 11, Cadott 1

At Hammond, the Hornets scored a run in the second inning but fell in a nonconference battle.

Aiden Rykal had a hit and scored the lone run of the game for Cadott (1-2).

The Panthers scored four runs in the first and three apiece in the third and fifth.

Osseo-Fairchild 25, Thorp 12 (8 inn.)

At Thorp, the Cardinals and Thunder went extra innings in a Western Cloverbelt battle.

Osseo-Fairchild scored seven runs in the seventh inning to tie the game before exploding for 14 more runs in the eighth.

Ashton Kroeplin had two hits, three runs and three RBIs for the Cardinals (1-3, 0-1). Aiden Rosemeyer and Korbin Rosemeyer drove in two runs each and Caden Lane had two hits and two runs batted in. Rosemeyer also allowed one earned run in 6.1 innings pitched with 12 strikeouts.

Ashton Oliver was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, five runs scored and four runs batted in for the Thunder (3-1, 1-0).

Softball

McDonell 12, Neillsville 2 (5 inn.)

At Casper Park, the Macks stayed unbeaten with a nonconference win.

Rebecca Baier was 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs batted in and three runs scored for the Macks (4-0). Kendall Hepfler had two hits and two runs batted in, Keagan Winger had two hits and scored three runs and Aubrey Dorn plated two runs. Katie Ruf struck out four in three scoreless innings for the win.

Bloomer splits

At Mauston, the Blackhawks bested Onalaska 7-1 and lost to Byron (Minn.) 5-3.

Tori Jenneman had two hits, two stolen bases and two runs scored, Delaney Zwiefelhofer was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Isabel Rubenzer had two hits in the win. Laikyn Beyer struck out eight while allowing one hit, one walk and one unearned run.

Bloomer (3-2) scored three runs in the first inning before Byron rallied. Zwiefelhofer had an RBI for the Blackhawks.

Cadott 24, Spencer 0 (4 inn.)

At Spencer, the Hornets picked up their first win of the season in convincing fashion.

Rilei Weeks drove in four runs with three hits and had a stolen base, Lauryn Goettl and Kennedy Nerdrum had two RBIs, Kasey Moldrem was 3-for-3 with three runs scored a double and two RBIs and Elly Eiler had three hits, three runs scored and two RBIs.

Moldrem struck out seven in three hitless innings for the win in the circle and Cadott (1-1) scored 16 runs in the fourth to pull away.

Fall Creek 4, Stanley-Boyd 0

At Fall Creek, two pitchers combined to no-hit the Orioles for a Western Cloverbelt win.

Sophie Johnson and Grace Herrem teamed up for seven hitless innings. Johnson struck out seven and walked one in six innings before Herrem had two strikeouts in the seventh. Larissa Johnson scored twice for the Crickets (7-0, 2-0).

Track and Field

Chi-Hi wins three at Mustang Open

At Menomonie, the Cardinals earned three event wins at the Mustang Open.

Mason Howard (1,600-meter run in four minutes, 42.42 seconds), Benjamin Cihasky (boys 3,200 in 10:36.25) and Jordan Chen (girls 3,200 in 12:45.97) were each victorious. Jake Mason and Mason Fredrickson were second and fifth, respectively, behind Cihasky while Abby Merconti, Noelle Simetkosky and Ireland McQuillian were 2-3-4 behind Chen.

Ella Spaeth tied for second in the girls high jump with Riley Terhark fifth. Simon Fish was second in both boys 110 and 300 hurdles with Solomon Mason third in the 110 and fifth in the 300 and Ethan Fleming fifth in the 110. Samuel Hebert finished second in the 400 with Grant Von Haden fifth and Thomas Clary was second and fifth, respectively, in the shot put and discus while Ava Reuter was second in both shot put and discus.

Wesley Tanzer finished third in the 100 with teammate Owen King sixth, Jada Wood and Susan Bergeman were third and sixth, respectively, in the 400. Grace Gugel tied for third in the girls pole vault while Collin Clary tied for fourth in the boys pole vault. Libby Spitz was fifth in the girls 800 for the Cardinals.

Girls Soccer

Regis/McDonell 8, Wautoma 0

At Wautoma, four goals in each half was more than enough for Regis/McDonell in a Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference win.

Annabelle Schroeder scored three goals and Lexi Ridenour added two in the win for Regis/McDonell (4-0, 2-0). Lilly Lewis, Aly Ferguson and Mattie Albright added goals while Ridenour and Schroeder had three and two assists, respectively.

Tessa Roach made one stop in net in the win.

