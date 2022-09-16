Friday Prep Roundup: Bloomer football runs through Chetek-Weyerhaeuser for first victory

CHETEK — The Bloomer football team ran for 288 yards and had 433 yards of total offense in a 34-7 victory over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser for its first win of the season.

Gabe Prince led the charge for the Blackhawks (1-4, 1-2) with 194 rushing yards and a score on the ground to go with a 5 of 8 effort through the air for 103 yards and a touchdown pass. Jackson Omar added 75 rushing yards and a touchdown and Zeke Strand ran for 21 yards and a score.

Prince tossed a 41-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Rubenzer, who led Bloomer with a pair of receptions for 59 yards. Evan Rogge caught three passes for 58 yards including a 38-yard scoring pass from Keegan Yohnk. Rogge also had an interception on defense and the Blackhawks grabbed a safety in the third quarter.

Lawson Davis ran for a 51-yard touchdown in the second quarter for the Bulldogs (1-4, 1-2).

Bloomer hosts Cumberland next Friday.

Prairie Farm 48, Cornell 6

At Cornell, the Chiefs scored first but fell in a Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-man battle.

Andrew Person opened the scoring for the Chiefs (0-4, 0-1) with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Person to put Cornell in front. But Prairie Farm would score the final 48 points of the game including 28 in the second quarter.

Dylan Bowe ran for 85 yards on 14 carries for Cornell (2-2, 1-0) and caught six passes for eight yards. Andrew Person added three receptions for 17 yards.

Tyler Rassbach caught two touchdown passes from Kooper Singerhouse and added a 10-yard run for the Panthers. Rassbach also had a team-high 99 rushing yards.

Cornell hosts McDonell next Friday.

Thorp 36, Alma Center Lincoln 0

At Thorp, the Cardinals blanked the Hornets in a Central Wisconsin East Conference 8-man matchup.

Aiden Rosemeyer was 11-for-15 with 252 passing yards and three touchdowns. Dylan Mattson had 92 receiving yards on three catches and a score, Ashton Kroeplin caught three passes for 62 yards and Korbin Rosemeyer added three catches for 40 yards for the Cardinals (4-0, 1-0).

Logan Hanson ran for 146 yards and a score on the ground in the win. Aiden Rosemeyer and Kroeplin also combined for three interceptions on defense.

Thorp hots Greenwood next Friday.

Cadott 21, Elmwood/Plum City 8

At Cadott, the Hornets earned a Dunn-St. Croix victory over the Wolves (3-2, 2-1).

Cadott (4-1, 2-1) plays at Glenwood City next Friday.

Mondovi 35, Stanley-Boyd 2

At Mondovi, the unbeaten Buffaloes (5-0, 3-0) stayed that way with a Cloverbelt win over the Orioles.

Stanley-Boyd (1-4, 0-3) hosts Osseo-Fairchild next Friday.

Gilman 65, Greenwood 0

At Gilman, the Pirates blanked the Indians in a Central Wisconsin East Conference 8-man game.

The win was the fourth shutout in as many games for the Pirates (4-0, 1-0).

Gilman plays at Owen-Withee next Friday in a battle of unbeatens.