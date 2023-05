BLOOMER — The Bloomer softball team scored at least two runs in four of six innings to earn a 12-2 win in six innings over Eau Claire Regis on Friday afternoon.

Tori Jenneman blasted a home run and drove in two while scoring twice for the Blackhawks (12-10, 9-4). Tyra Zwiefelhofer had three hits and two runs scored, RyAnna Keller was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored and Karley Rada had two hits, two runs batted in and two stolen bases in the win.

Delaney Zwiefelhofer scattered six hits and two earned runs across six innings with four strikeouts for the win in the circle.

Baseball

Eau Claire Regis 10, Bloomer 0 (5 inn.)

At Bloomer, four runs in the third and fourth innings helped the Ramblers in a Western Cloverbelt win.

Zeke Strand had the lone hit of the game for the Blackhawks (8-5, 7-3).

Cole Selvig struck out 11 while allowing just the one hit in five innings for the Ramblers (14-1, 10-0). Chase Kostka had two hits and three runs batted in.

Osseo-Fairchild 10, Stanley-Boyd 6

At Osseo, the Thunder scored two in the fifth and one in the sixth to pull away for a Western Cloverbelt victory.

Spencer Osmenson was 3-for-4 including two doubles, two RBIs and scored twice for the Thunder (11-6, 8-2).

Logan Burzynski had three hits including a double and drove in a run for the Orioles (5-9, 4-8).

IN PHOTOS: Bloomer softball hosts Stanley-Boyd in Western Cloverbelt doubleheader 5-2-23