The Cadott and New Auburn girls basketball teams will play for regional championships on Saturday evening after earning wins in Friday's regional semifinals.

Cadott picked up a 65-42 win over Cameron in Division 4 competition while New Auburn scored a 36-31 overtime win against Plum City/Elmwood in Division 5 play.

Lauryn Goettl scored 26 points to lead the Hornets (20-5) and was joined in double figures by 14 points for Emma Kowalczyk and 13 points for Elly Eiler.

Alyssa Kuffel had 12 points for Cameron (9-17). Second-seeded Cadott advances to host third-seeded Colfax on Saturday evening after the Vikings beat Unity 46-29.

In New Auburn the Trojans battled back from an 18-13 halftime deficit to force overtime before scoring a win over the Wolves.

Evelyn Cody finished with 11 points for the fourth-seeded Trojans (22-4) with Katie Reimer and Morgan Berg each scoring seven points. Hannah Forster finished with 15 points for 12th-seeded Wolves (8-17).

New Auburn moves on to play at top-seeded Prairie Farm on Saturday night for a regional title after the Panthers beat Gilman 80-50 on Friday.

Elk Mound 71, Stanley-Boyd 37

At Elk Mound, the Mounders prevailed over the Orioles in a Division 3 regional semifinal.

Teagen Becker scored 19 points for the Orioles (6-17).

Ellie Schiszik led Elk Mound (24-1) with 26 points and Tori Blaskowski added nine points, reaching 1,000 points for her career with 13:48 left in the second half.

The Mounders move on to host Wisconsin Dells on Saturday night for a regional title.

Prescott 72, Bloomer 44

At Prescott, the second-seeded Cardinals picked up a Division 3 regional semifinal win over the 10th-seeded Blackhawks.

Prescott advances to host St. Croix Falls in Saturday's regional finals.

Gymnastics

Bloomer/Colfax's Price, Hess advance to state

At Antigo, Celina Hess and Olivia Price qualified for the Division 2 state meet for the co-op.

Price is moving on to Wisconsin Rapids all-around after finishing fourth with a cumulative score of 34 points and advanced in the balance beam by taking third (8.5) while also finishing third on the uneven bars (8.4) and tied for fifth on the vault (9.15). Hess tied for second on the vault (9.15) with Ashland's Jaycee Erickson.

Boys Basketball

Bloomer 64, Ellsworth 41

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks closed the regular season with a nonconference win.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger finished with 27 points to lead the Blackhawks (14-8) including a 19-for-22 effort from the free throw line. Evan Rogge added 15 points, Zeke Strand scored nine and Jake Bleskacek scored eight points in the win.

Lance Gipford scored nine points for Ellsworth (5-19).

IN PHOTOS: New Auburn girls basketball hosts Flambeau in Division 5 regional quarterfinal 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23 Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23