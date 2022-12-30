Friday Prep Roundup: Cadott's Sonnentags win titles at Northern Badger Wrestling Classic

RIVER FALLS — Brayden and Iszy Sonnentag won their respective weight class championships on Friday at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic.

Brayden took first place in boys competition at 132 pounds while Iszy earned the top spot in girls action at 107 pounds. Brayden dominated his four victories over the two days with a pinfall and technical fall win moving him into the semifinals where he beat Ellsworth's William Penn by 7-1 decision before shutting out Baldwin-Woodville's Tyler Fink by a 6-0 decision for first.

Iszy won her two matches by pinfall, capping the championship with a pin of Glenwood City's Savanna Millermon. Tristan Drier and Cole Pfeiffer each finished runner-up with four wins to advance to their respective title matches. Drier used three pins and a decision before falling to Freedom's Nathan VandeHey by 14-4 major decision at 152. Pfeiffer pinned his way to the finals at 160 before a 6-4 decision loss to St. Croix Central's Owen Wasley.

Dawson Webster finished fourth at 182 after winning four of his six matches. Kaleb Lodahl (106) and Levi Lindsay (195) were each sixth in their respective boys divisions while Shannon Burlum (132) and Alaina Kempen (145) were sixth in girls competition.

As a team finished first in the Division 2 scoring with 256 points, in front of St. Croix Falls (235).

Ethan Rubenzer finished seventh at 170 and Samy Espinal was 12th at 220 for Bloomer/Colfax, who was ninth (49) in Division 2 team scoring.

Braeden Person came home 10th at 152 and Preston Fredrickson was 12th at 132 for Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe as the team was 11th in Division 3 team scoring (28) with Glenwood City (204.5) winning.

Bruhn, Fredrick lead Chi-Hi

At Oshkosh, Connor Bruhn and Grady Fredrick each went 3-2 to lead the Cardinals at the Oshkosh Lourdes On The Water Classic.

Bruhn won three matches including two by decision at 120 while Fredrick won two of his three matchups by pinfall at 220. Bryce Johnson was 2-2 at 126, Xander Neal won two of his four matches at 138 and Jonathan Krager finished 2-2 at 152.

Coleman won the team title at 292.5 points and Chi-Hi was 55th with 35.5 points.

Stanley-Boyd's Graham 10th

At La Crosse, Willy Graham led the way for Stanley-Boyd at the Bi-State Classic.

Graham finished tenth at 220 after finishing 5-3 across a busy two days of wrestling, winning two by pinfall.

Stanley-Boyd was 19th in Division 2 team action with 45 points where Caledonia/Houston (Minn.) won with 189 points.

Boys Hockey

Green Bay Notre Dame 5, Chi-Hi 2

At Ashwaubenon, the Tritons bested the Cardinals in a battle of top-ranked team at the Showdown in Titletown.

Mason Johnson and Jackson Hoem scored on power-play goals for the Cardinals (8-2).

Green Bay Notre Dame and Chi-Hi were ranked first and second, respectively, in the most recent Wisconsin Prep Hockey Online Division 1 state poll.

Baldwin-Woodville 3, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 1

At Altoona, the Blackhawks earned a Middle Border win.

Alex Erickson made 35 saves in net for Regis/Altoona/McDonell (4-6, 1-2).

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 71, Merrill 55

At Merrill, the Cardinals picked up a nonconference win over the Bluejays.

Jackson Tomczak led the way for the Cards (5-2) with a game-high 29 points with five rebounds while making three of the team's 10 3-pointers. Mason Monarski scored 14 points and Christian Crumbaker added 12.

Troy Mootz scored 21 points for Merrill (3-4).

Girls Basketball

New Auburn 57, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 51

At Chetek, the Trojans earned a nonconference victory.

Morgan Berg scored a team-high 20 points to lead the Trojans (7-1) with Kyra North also in double figures with 16 points.

Taya Whittenberger scored 20 points for the Bulldogs (4-6).

