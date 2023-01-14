Friday Prep Roundup: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey tops Coulee Region

ONALASKA — The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team trailed after the first period but scored the final two goals in a 2-1 victory against the Coulee Region Chill on Friday evening.

Kinley Laux tied the game early in the second period on an assist from Joey Schemenauer before Paige Steinmetz's goal just past the halfway point put the Sabers in front. That was enough offense in net for Kasandra Herr as she made 23 saves including all 11 shots faced in the final two periods.

Julianna Stier opened the scoring for the Cyclones in the first period.

Boys Basketball

Eau Claire Memorial 81, Chi-Hi 68

At Chi-Hi, the Old Abes jumped out to a 51-33 halftime lead in a Big Rivers win over the Cardinals.

Mason Monarski scored 19 points for the Cardinals (6-5, 4-2) as one of four players in double figures. Jackson Tomczak had 15 points, Christian Crumbaker finished with 11 points and Kansas Smith scored 10.

Eau Claire Memorial (10-3, 6-1) also had four players finish in double figures, led by Peter Albert with 16 points.

Winter 83, Cornell 63

At Cornell, the Warriors picked up an East Lakeland win against the Chiefs.

Dylan Bowe had 22 points for Cornell (4-9, 1-6) with Bentley Spangler adding 14 points and Parker Modl scoring 13.

Albert Blair led Winter (5-6, 3-4) with 22 points.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 62, Stanley-Boyd 36

At McDonell, the Macks stayed unbeaten atop the Western Cloverbelt with a win over the Orioles.

Emily Cooper and Aubrey Dorn led McDonell (12-3, 8-0) with 15 points apiece while Marley Hughes added 13 points and Izzy Hartman scored eight.

Teagen Becker and Tina Benson scored nine points each for the Orioles (3-9, 1-7).

Bloomer 57, Thorp 34

At Thorp, the Blackhawks pulled away to a Western Cloverbelt win against the Cardinals.

Brooklynn Sarauer scored 11 points and Katlyn Jones had 10 points to lead Bloomer (4-7, 4-4), who outscored the Cards by a 31-20 margin in the second half.

Larissa Raether had a team-high 14 points for Thorp (2-13, 0-8) and Ava Teclaw added eight points.

Cadott 78, Eau Claire Regis 65

At Eau Claire, the Hornets got back on the winning path with a Western Cloverbelt victory over the Ramblers.

Elly Eiler led all scorers with 27 points and Lauryn Goettl added 25 points in the win for the Hornets as Cadott (13-1, 7-1) raced out to a 42-17 halftime lead.

Ashley Chilson had 22 points for the Ramblers (6-8, 2-6).

