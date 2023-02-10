CORNELL — The Cornell boys basketball team got back in the win column on Friday and did so at a rival's expense with a 70-57 win over Lake Holcombe.

Dylan Bowe led the Chiefs (5-16, 2-12) with 17 points while the trio of Bentley Spangler, Parker Modl and Blake Anders had 15 points apiece in the win. The victory was the first for Cornell since a 52-50 win at Lac Courte Oreilles on Jan. 12 and just its second since early December.

Harley Schroeder scored 19 points for Lake Holcombe (6-13, 5-9), Ryley Craker added 17 points and Brian Strzok had 11 points.

Prairie Farm 67, New Auburn 57

At Prairie Farm, the Trojans hung tough in defeat to the East Lakeland leader.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 64, Cadott 40

At Cadott, the Macks put a bow on an unbeaten Western Cloverbelt campaign.

Aubrey Dorn scored 20 points for the Macks (18-4, 14-0) and Emily Cooper added 15 points.

Lauryn Goettl led all scorers with 24 points for the Hornets (18-5, 11-3).

Osseo-Fairchild 69, Bloomer 53

At Bloomer, the Thunder bested the Blackhawks in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.

Nora Jensen had 14 points for Bloomer (8-13, 5-9) and Brooke Petska was close behind with 13 points.

Rhiannon Prudlick scored 20 points for Osseo-Fairchild (14-8, 9-5).

Cornell 65, Lake Holcombe 47

At Cornell, the Chiefs bested the Chieftains for an East Lakeland win.

Kelsea Popp led Cornell (9-13, 6-8) with 21 points, Bralee Schroeder scored 16 points and Lauren Samardzich added 14 points including four 3-pointers.

Karly Kirkman and Justine Kane had 19 and 17 points, respectively, for Lake Holcombe (10-8, 8-6).

Prairie Farm 66, New Auburn 34

At Prairie Farm, the Panthers stayed unbeaten and wrapped up an outright East Lakeland title.

Morgan Berg scored 19 points and Evelyn Cody had seven points for New Auburn (18-3, 12-2).

Marnie Kahl had a game-high 24 points including 20 in the first half as the Panthers (22-0, 15-0) raced out to a 40-7 lead.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 7, Viroqua 0

At Menomonie, the Mustangs closed the regular season with a shutout win.

Paige Steinmetz scored twice and had two assists to lead the Sabers (14-8-1). Ashley Slupe, Addison Frenette, Kinley Laux, Emma-lyn Stpehenson and Joey Schemenauer each added one goal with Schemenauer and Laux also assisting on two each in the win.

Kasandra Herr stopped all 12 shots faced in goal for the shutout.

IN PHOTOS: New Auburn, Cornell boys basketball clash in New Auburn 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23 Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23