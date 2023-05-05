CORNELL — The Cornell/Lake Holcombe softball team scored in four of six innings on the way to a 10-0 victory in six innings over Flambeau on Friday evening.

Brooke Anderson scattered three hits while striking out three and walking none for the shutout in the circle for the Knights (6-2, 6-1). Anderson also had three hits at the plate while Izzy Schwingle and Allie Turany added two hits apiece in the East Lakeland win.

Cornell/Lake Holcombe scored once in the first and twice in the second before putting the game out of reach with four in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Track and Field

Cornell/LH wins 17 events at home

At Cornell, the Knights won 17 events in a home triangular with Bruce and Winter.

Trent Nitek won four events with victories in the 200- and 400-meter dashes, long jump and as a part of the boys 800 relay team with Blake Anders, Dylan Bowe and Avery Turany. Marcella Boehm (100 hurdles and long jump) and Jared Raatz (800 and 1,600) each took two event titles while Olivia Repka (400), Emma Lechleitner (300 hurdles), Haily Duffy (200), Turany (pole vault), Carter Harycki (discus) and Will Peterson (shot put) were first in their respective events.

In addition the girls 800 relay (Lechleitner, Boehm, Duffy and Lauren Samardzich), girls 400 relay (Emma Wright, Boehm, Samardzich, Duffy), boys 400 relay (Brandon Moore, Bowe, Turany, Blake Anders) and boys 1,600 relay (Logan Jaedike, Blake Anders, Harley Schroeder and Anthony Schofield) were each tops in their respective races.

Boys Golf

Bloomer tied for third at Hayward

At Hayward, the Blackhawks are tied for third place after the first day of the Hayward invite contested at Big Fish Golf Club.

Bloomer is tied with Eau Claire North at 15-over with Lakeland (2-over) and Hudson (14-over) taking the top spots. Jake Bleskacek exits the first day tied for fifth at 1-over with Jonah Bleskacek tied for seventh at 2-over. Freshmen Connor Gould and Tegan Stiehl are a part of a tie for 20th at 6-over. Lakeland's Jake Rubo shot a 6-under to have the lead individually.

Chi-Hi is 13th as a team at 49-over with Brody Markert leading the way with an 8-over to tie for 28th. Ethan Krause (9-over), Owen McCauley (11-over) and Jackson Gindt (21-over) are the other scorers on day one for the Cardinals. Day two takes place Saturday at Hayward Golf Course.

Baseball

Osseo-Fairchild 7, Bloomer 2

At Osseo, the Thunder earned a Western Cloverbelt win over the Blackhawks.

Keegan Yohnk had one hit and walked twice while Gabriel Hillman drove in a run for the Blackhawks (5-4, 4-2).

Brody Seefeldt and Drake Sweat had two hits apiece and combined for five runs batted in while Trig Korger tossed a complete game, striking out seven in allowing two unearned runs for the Thunder (9-4, 6-1).

