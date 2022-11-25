Friday Prep Roundup: McDonell boys basketball rallies past Wausau East

WAUSAU — The McDonell boys basketball team overcame a 35-30 halftime lead to beat Wausau East 74-72 on Friday evening.

Eddie Mittermeyer scored a team-high 22 points and was joined in double figures by Canan Huss with 17 points and Aidan Misfeldt scoring 15 points in the come-from-behind victory for the Macks (1-0).

Isaac Rozwadowski had 20 points for the Lumberjacks (0-1).

Wausau West 68, Stanley-Boyd 48

At Wausau, the Warriors pulled away from a 31-25 halftime lead to beat the Orioles.

Haydn Gustafson had a team-high 19 points for the Warriors and Henry Hoel added 16 points for Stanley-Boyd (0-1).

Griffin Lange scored 23 points for Wausau West (1-0).

Girls Basketball

Hudson 57, McDonell 41

At Wausau, the Raiders outscored the Macks in the second half 29-18 to pull away for a nonconference win.

Marley Hughes scored 16 points to lead the Macks (1-1) with Emily Cooper adding 13 points including three 3-pointers.

Olivia Grothaus had 14 points for the Raiders (2-0).