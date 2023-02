THORP — The McDonell boys basketball team wrapped up the program's first outright Western Cloverbelt Conference championship since 2017 with a 65-54 win at Thorp on Friday.

Canan Huss scored 25 points for the Macks (22-1, 13-1), who had to earn it against a gritty effort from the Cardinals (8-15, 4-10) as Thorp cut into a 31-24 McDonell lead late in the second half before the Macks pulled away for their 10th win in a row. Eddie Mittermeyer scored 17 points and Aidan Misfeldt added 14 points in the win.

Aiden Rosemeyer led Thorp with 19 points as one of three Cardinals in double figures, joined by Logan Hanson with 17 points and Brady Stewart with 12.

Fall Creek 84, Cadott 48

At Fall Creek, the Crickets topped the Hornets in a Western Cloverbelt finale.

Warren Bowe scored 15 points to lead Cadott (6-17, 0-14).

Bo Vollrath finished with a game-high 20 points for the Crickets (19-3, 12-2) and was one of five Fall Creek players with at least nine points.

Flambeau 81, Cornell 69

At Tony, the Falcons earned an East Lakeland win over the Chiefs.

Dylan Bowe led a balanced scoring effort for the Chiefs (5-18, 2-14) with 18 points. Bentley Spangler scored 17 points, Torren Parker had 14 points and Blake Anders finished with 10 points.

Giles Groothousen scored 32 points for the Falcons (10-12, 8-8).

Girls Basketball

Winter 62, New Auburn 42

At Winter, the Warriors bested the Trojans in an East Lakeland matchup.

Autumn Palmer scored 11 points to lead New Auburn (20-4, 13-3) with Kyra North and Evelyn Cody each adding nine points.

Kate Pasanen led all scorers with 32 points for the Warriors (13-11, 10-6).

