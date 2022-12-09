Friday Prep Roundup: McDonell, Cadott girls basketball teams earn key Western Cloverbelt wins

The battle for the Western Cloverbelt Conference girls basketball championship will be a season-long affair.

But Friday night both McDonell and Cadott earned important wins versus other teams expected to in the fight atop the league standings as McDonell pulled away from Fall Creek 51-32 at McDonell while the Hornets earned a 60-54 road victory at defending league champion Osseo-Fairchild.

Emily Cooper scored 18 points to lead the Macks (4-2, 3-0) and made four of her team's six shots from 3-point range. Marley Hughes added 14 points including a 7-for-8 effort from the free throw line and Aubrey Dorn had 12 points as McDonell outscored Fall Creek 29-16 in the second half.

Jasmin Heuer finished with 13 points for Fall Creek (4-2, 2-1).

South of Eau Claire, the Hornets earned a victory over the Thunder. Lauryn Goettl led the victorious Hornets with 27 points while Elly Eiler finished with 12 points, Laken Ryan scored 10 points and Emma Kowalczyk had nine in the win for Cadott (7-0, 3-0).

Taylor Gunderson scored 27 points as well including six 3-pointers for the Thunder (3-3, 0-2).

Cadott and McDonell are now tied atop the league standings after three games.

Bloomer 52, Eau Claire Regis 45

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks trailed by two at halftime but pulled out a Western Cloverbelt win over the Ramblers.

Ciarra Seibel scored 18 points on six 3-pointers for lead Bloomer (2-4, 2-1) with Brooklynn Sarauer adding nine points and Katlyn Jones scoring eight points.

Ashley Chilson had a game-high 21 points for the Ramblers (1-4, 0-3).

Stanley-Boyd 65, Thorp 44

At Thorp, the Orioles outscored the Cardinals in the second half 26-13 to pull away for a Western Cloverbelt win.

Teagen Becker scored a seaosn-high 27 points including five 3-pointers for the Orioles (2-3, 1-2) and was joined in double figures by 16 points for Emerson Felmlee.

Larissa Raether had 17 points for Thorp (2-5, 0-3).

Lake Holcombe 68, Winter 59

At Holcombe, Emma Lechleitner had a big night in an East Lakeland win.

Lechleitner scored a career-high 37 points including 20 in the first half as Lake Holcombe (2-2, 1-0) jumped out to a 37-26 lead. Karly Kirkman added 15 points in the victory.

Kate Pasanen and Holly Cecil had 10 points apiece for the Warriors (0-4, 0-2).

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 3, Fond du Lac 2

At Fond du Lac, the Cardinals overcame an early two-goal deficit to earn a nonconference win.

Jackson Hoem scored the go-ahead goal on the power play late in the third period for the Cardinals (4-1). Jack Bowe and Mason Johnson scored the previous two goals for Chi-Hi after Fond du Lac scored twice early in the first period. Johnson, Hoem, Carter Bowe, Ezra Lindstrom and Reid Post each had one assist.

Derek Strong stopped 15 shots in the net for the win.

Boys Basketball

Lake Holcombe 79, Winter 70

At Holcombe, the Chieftains earned their first win of the season with an East Lakeland triumph over the Warriors.

Harley Schroeder scored a season-high 22 points for the Chieftains (1-3, 1-0) to go with 17 points from Taye Yeager, 16 for Ryley Craker and 11 by Brian Strzok.

Gunnar Greuel had 36 points for Winter (1-3, 0-2).

New Auburn 64, Birchwood 43

At New Auburn, the Trojans bounced the Bobcats for an East Lakeland win.

Braden Johnson had 20 points for New Auburn (2-1, 1-1) with Brayden Lotts adding 18.

Lucas Gindt paced Birchwood (0-3, 0-2) with 17 points.

Bruce 70, Cornell 69

At Cornell, the Red Raiders won with a 3-pointer at the buzzer for an East Lakeland win.

Dylan Bowe led Cornell (3-3, 1-1) with 24 points. Daniel Person scord 16 points and Blake Anders added 14 points for the Chiefs.

Ryan and Matthew Popowich combined for 45 points for the Red Raiders (2-1, 1-1), led by Ryan's 25.

IN PHOTOS: Stanley-Boyd girls basketball hosts McDonell 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22 McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22