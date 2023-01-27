Friday Prep Roundup: McDonell girls basketball stays unbeaten atop Western Cloverbelt after holding off Osseo-Fairchild

The Osseo-Fairchild girls basketball team made things interesting late before McDonell held the Thunder off for a 68-62 victory at McDonell.

Aubrey Dorn led the Macks (14-3, 10-0) with 17 points, followed closely by Marley Hughes with 16 points, Emily Cooper scoring 14 points and Izzy Hartman finishing with nine points.

Kaitlyn Skoug scored 15 points for Osseo-Fairchild (10-7, 6-4).

Bloomer 42, Stanley-Boyd 39

At Stanley, the Blackhawks overcame a 26-19 halftime deficit to beat the Orioles for a Western Cloverbelt win.

Brooklyn Sarauer led Bloomer (7-8, 5-5) with 17 points and Katlyn Jones added nine.

Teagen Becker had a game-high 19 points and Emme Felmlee scored 10 for the Orioles (4-11, 2-8).

Cadott 79, Thorp 56

At Cadott, the Hornets pulled away in the second half to a Western Cloverbelt victory over the Cardinals.

Elly Eiler led all scorers with 26 points for the Hornets (15-3, 8-2). Lauryn Goettl scored 22 points and Laken Ryan finished with 16 points including four 3-pointers.

Ava Teclaw had 20 points including four 3-pointers and Elizabeth Frankewicz had 18 points for the Cardinals (2-15, 0-10).

New Auburn 59, Bruce 20

At New Auburn, the Trojans kept rolling with an East Lakeland win over the Red Raiders.

Morgan Berg and Evelyn Cody had 15 points apiece for New Auburn (15-2, 10-1).

Lila Baker scored 10 points for Bruce (0-12, 0-10).

Boys Basketball

Clayton 79, Cornell 58

At Cornell, the Bears bested the Chiefs for an East Lakeland win.

Dylan Bowe had 22 points to lead Cornell (4-14, 1-10) with Parker Modl adding 13 points.

Tannar Lewis scored 19 points for Clayton (8-6, 7-3).

Bruce 79, New Auburn 43

At New Auburn, the Red Raiders picked up an East Lakeland win over the Trojans.

Justin Melland had 23 points to lead New Auburn (5-8, 4-7) and Andrew Gotham scored nine points.

Ryan Popowich led all scorers with 29 points for the Red Raiders (13-2, 10-1).

Boys Hockey

Regis/Altoona/McDonell 5, River Falls 3

At Altoona, Evan Gustafson scored a hat trick for Regis/Altoona/McDonell in a nonconference win over the Wildcats.

Evan Eckes and Elijah Schmidt added goals in the victory for R/A/M (10-8).

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Fox Cities 2 (2 OT)

At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Sabers and Stars battled to a tie after two overtimes.

Joey Schemenauer opened the scoring for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie with a goal in the first period before Paige Steinmetz added a goal in the second. Maleiya Streck and Evie Mursau each scored late in the third period for the Stars to force overtime.

Kasandra Herr made 22 saves in goal for the Sabers (10-6-1).

Wrestling

Chi-Hi's Neal 4-0 at Whitetail Shootout

At Menomonie, Xander Neal led the Cardinals with an unbeaten effort at the Whitetail Shootout.

Neal won all four of his matches at 138 pounds with two forfeits and two pinfalls. Chase Fredrick was 3-0 at 1332 with a pin, major decision and decision and Trey Becker, Johnathan Krager and Victor Gillett each won three of their four matches on the day. The Cardinals split their four duals with wins over Spring Valley/Elmwood (66-18) and Osceola (42-35) and defeats to Wausau West (60-18) and Tomah (50-30).

McDonell went winless in dual defeats to Glenwood City (84-0), Tomahawk (77-0) and River Falls (66-0).

IN PHOTOS: McDonell girls basketball hosts Luck at Denny Laramy Holiday Classic 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22