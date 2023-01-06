Friday Prep Roundup: Mittermeyer hits 1,000 career points as McDonell boys basketball bests Stanley-Boyd

The McDonell boys basketball made some history on Friday night and also took over the top spot all alone in the Western Cloverbelt standings in a 78-52 win over Stanley-Boyd.

Eddie Mittermeyer hit the 1,000-point mark for his career as a part of his 20-point effort in the victory over the Orioles. Canan Huss scored a game-high 27 points for the Macks (12-0, 4-0) including four 3-pointers while Keagan Galvez added 13.

The win combined with Bloomer's overtime victory over Fall Creek leaves McDonell as the last unbeaten team in league play so far.

Henry Hoel scored 19 points for the Orioles (1-11, 0-4).

Bloomer 56, Fall Creek 54 (OT)

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks bested the Crickets in an overtime Western Cloverbelt battle.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger led all scorers with 30 points including four 3-pointers while Jake Bleskacek had nine points for the Blackhawks (5-2, 3-1). Evan Rogge and Schwarzenberger each made one free throw in overtime while the Bloomer defense shut out the Crickets in the extra frame.

Bo Vollrath led Fall Creek (7-2, 4-1) with 18 points.

Prairie Farm 77, Cornell 48

At Prairie Farm, the Panthers earned an East Lakeland win over the Chiefs.

Dylan Bowe led Cornell (3-7, 1-4) with 15 points and Blake Anders added nine points.

Elec Klefstad scored a game-high 26 points including six of his team's eight 3-pointers for the Panthers (6-4, 4-1).

Osseo-Fairchild 64, Thorp 39

At Thorp, the Thunder rolled to a Western Cloverbelt win against the Cardinals.

Aiden Rosemeyer scored 17 points with four 3-pointers for the Cards (5-6, 2-2)

Brody Seefeldt and Jack Steinke had 16 points apiece as the Thunder (5-5, 3-2) raced out to a 35-16 halftime lead.

Girls Basketball

Bloomer 60, Stanley-Boyd 59

At Stanley, the Blackhawks edged the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt battle.

Ciarra Seibel scored 17 points with five 3-pointers apart of her effort for the Blackhawks (3-6, 3-3). Brooke Petska scored 11 points and Katlyn Jones had nine.

Tina Benson had a big night in defeat for Stanley-Boyd (3-7, 1-5) with 25 points including seven 3-pointers and Teagen Becker added 18 points with three more triples.

Clayton 55, Lake Holcombe 43

At Clayton, the Bears beat the Chieftains for an East Lakeland win.

Karly Kirkman and Justine Kane had 13 points apiece for the Chieftains (5-3, 3-1) and Emma Lechleitner was close behind with 12.

Grace King led all scorers with 22 points for the Bears (5-5, 3-2).

