Friday Prep Roundup: Mittermeyer hits 1,000 career points as McDonell boys basketball bests Stanley-Boyd

The McDonell boys basketball made some history on Friday night and also took over the top spot all alone in the Western Cloverbelt standings in a 78-52 win over Stanley-Boyd.
Eddie Mittermeyer hit the 1,000-point mark for his career as a part of his 20-point effort in the victory over the Orioles. Canan Huss scored a game-high 27 points for the Macks (12-0, 4-0) including four 3-pointers while Keagan Galvez added 13.
The win combined with Bloomer's overtime victory over Fall Creek leaves McDonell as the last unbeaten team in league play so far.
Henry Hoel scored 19 points for the Orioles (1-11, 0-4).
Bloomer 56, Fall Creek 54 (OT)
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks bested the Crickets in an overtime Western Cloverbelt battle.
Domanyck Schwarzenberger led all scorers with 30 points including four 3-pointers while Jake Bleskacek had nine points for the Blackhawks (5-2, 3-1). Evan Rogge and Schwarzenberger each made one free throw in overtime while the Bloomer defense shut out the Crickets in the extra frame.
'A lasting impact on everyone they meet': People of the Year Andrew and Jamie Dahl lead a life of service
Steve Cahalan: Affogato Lane Coffee Co. celebrates grand opening Saturday
Onalaska man charged in child pornography bust
The Top Donors to Wisconsin Political Parties in 2022
Update: Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin releases statement, expresses gratitude for outpouring of support
Driver killed, passenger critically injured in Monroe County crash, authorities say
Convicted Sparta ax murderer gets life in prison
Onalaska man charged with 5th OWI
Missing man’s body found in Wisconsin River, Wisconsin Dells police say
Update: Badger Ridge Middle School principal dies after being hit by vehicle
Peyton Hillis, former NFL running back, in critical condition after saving children from drowning
Steve Cahalan: Crumbl Cookies, Wild Birds and Bjorn Naturals highlight area business news
Monroe woman charged with attempted murder, accused of poisoning husband with animal euthanasia drugs
Nick Cannon welcomes baby No. 12, his 5th this year
8 found fatally shot in Utah home, including 5 children. Here's the latest.
Bo Vollrath led Fall Creek (7-2, 4-1) with 18 points.
Prairie Farm 77, Cornell 48
At Prairie Farm, the Panthers earned an East Lakeland win over the Chiefs.
Dylan Bowe led Cornell (3-7, 1-4) with 15 points and Blake Anders added nine points.
Elec Klefstad scored a game-high 26 points including six of his team's eight 3-pointers for the Panthers (6-4, 4-1).
Osseo-Fairchild 64, Thorp 39
At Thorp, the Thunder rolled to a Western Cloverbelt win against the Cardinals.
Aiden Rosemeyer scored 17 points with four 3-pointers for the Cards (5-6, 2-2)
Brody Seefeldt and Jack Steinke had 16 points apiece as the Thunder (5-5, 3-2) raced out to a 35-16 halftime lead.
Girls Basketball Bloomer 60, Stanley-Boyd 59
At Stanley, the Blackhawks edged the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt battle.
Ciarra Seibel scored 17 points with five 3-pointers apart of her effort for the Blackhawks (3-6, 3-3). Brooke Petska scored 11 points and Katlyn Jones had nine.
Tina Benson had a big night in defeat for Stanley-Boyd (3-7, 1-5) with 25 points including seven 3-pointers and Teagen Becker added 18 points with three more triples.
Clayton 55, Lake Holcombe 43
At Clayton, the Bears beat the Chieftains for an East Lakeland win.
Karly Kirkman and Justine Kane had 13 points apiece for the Chieftains (5-3, 3-1) and Emma Lechleitner was close behind with 12.
Grace King led all scorers with 22 points for the Bears (5-5, 3-2).
IN PHOTOS: Northwest Tipoff Classic hosted by UW-Stout 12-10-22
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Keagan Galvez (22) and Colfax's Jack Scharlau (12) take the opening tip.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Evan Rogge (3), Boyceville's Devin Halama (22)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Zeke Strand (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Boyceville's Nick Olson (4)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Domanyck Schwarzenberger (4)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Jake Bleskacek (24)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Boyceville's Caden Wold (10), Bloomer's Zeke Strand (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Domanyck Schwarzenberger (4)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Evan Rogge dribbles against Boyceville.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Zeke Strand (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Domanyck Schwarzenberger (4)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Evan Rogge (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Evan Rogge (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Jake Bleskacek (24)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Domanyck Schwarzenberger (4)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Domanyck Schwarzenberger (4)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Collin Crane (34)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Collin Crane (34)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Jayden Hartman (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Jayden Hartman (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Zeke Strand (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Zeke Strand (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Boyceville's Mason Bowell (30), Bloomer's Collin Crane (34)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Domanyck Schwarzenberger (4)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Anders Michaelsen (14)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Jayden Hartman (5) and Boyceville's Peter Wheeldon (21) battle for a rebound.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Anders Michaelsen (14)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Boyceville's Devin Halama (22)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Boyceville's Caden Wold (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Boyceville's Caden Wold (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Boyceville's Simon Evenson (2)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Boyceville's Corbin Krenz goes up for a shot against Bloomer on Saturday at the Northwest Tipoff Classic at Johnson Fieldhouse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Valley Newspapers
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Boyceville's Simon Evenson (2)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Boyceville's Mason Bowell (30)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Boyceville's Mason Bowell (30)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Braden Schneider (0)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Braden Schneider (0)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Warren Bowe (1)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Warren Bowe (1)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Braden Schneider (0)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Brodee Burish (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Brodee Burish (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Brodee Burish puts up a shot against Glenwood City on Saturday morning at the Northwest Tipoff Classic on the campus of UW-Stout in Menomonie.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Brodee Burish (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Braden Schneider (0)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Braden Schneider (0)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Braden Schneider (0)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Warren Bowe (1)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Jordan Peters (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Jordan Peters puts up a shot against Glenwood City.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Jordan Peters (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Tegan Ritter (2)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Nolan Freed (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Tegan Ritter (2)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Tegan Ritter (2)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Nolan Blum (23)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Nolan Blum (23)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Braden Schneider (0)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Nolan Blum (23)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Warren Bowe (1)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Nolan Freed (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Nolan Blum (23)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Braden Schneider (0)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Jordan Peters (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Haydn Gustafson (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Riley Weltzin (54)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Haydn Gustafson (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Riley Weltzin (54)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Henry Hoel (30)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Haydn Gustafson (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Henry Hoel (30)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Henry Hoel (30)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Dylan Goebel (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Dylan Goebel (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Haydn Gustafson (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Dominic Raffetto (11)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Dominic Raffetto defends an Elmwood/Plum City player.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Henry Hoel (30)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Dominic Raffetto (11)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Haydn Gustafson (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Dominic Raffetto (11)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Haydn Gustafson (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Dylan Goebel (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Dominic Raffetto (11)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Logan Burzynski (2)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Henry Hoel (30)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Henry Hoel (30)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Henry Hoel (30)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Logan Burzynski (2)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Haydn Gustafson battles for a loose ball.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Logan Hanson looks to pass against Spring Valley.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Logan Hanson (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Aiden Rosemeyer (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Logan Hanson (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Denzel Sutton (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Brady Stewart (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Aiden Rosemeyer (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Logan Hanson (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Aiden Rosemeyer (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Brady Stewart (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Brady Stewart (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Denzel Sutton (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Evan Hoehn (22)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Denzel Sutton (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Denzel Sutton (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Connor Tieman (40)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Logan Hanson (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Logan Hanson (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Denzel Sutton (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Ryan Bartig (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Samuel Wenzel (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Aiden Bartholomew (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Logan Jerome (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Kaden Russo (1)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Jerome Delikowski (35)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Brady Amble (2)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Ryan Bartig (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Jerome Delikowski goes up for a layup against Altoona at the Northwest Tipoff Classic on Saturday afternoon at Johnson Fieldhouse.
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Samuel Wenzel (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Kaden Russo (1)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Ryan Bartig puts up a shot against Altoona at the Northwest Tipoff Classic on Saturday in Menomonie.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Ryan Bartig (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Samuel Wenzel (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Keagan Galvez (22), Colfax's Jack Scharlau (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Colfax's Jack Scharlau watches his shot go into the basket against Chippewa Falls McDonell on Saturday at the Northwest Tipoff Classic at Johnson Fieldhouse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Valley Newspapers
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Eddie Mittermeyer (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Canan Huss celebrates after a big play.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Keagan Galvez (22)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Eddie Mittermeyer (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Eddie Mittermeyer (3), Colfax's Elijah Entzminger (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Keagan Galvez (22)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Keagan Galvez (22)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Jordan Sikora (24)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Aidan Misfeldt (1)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Asher Rozowski (34)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Asher Rozowski (34)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Canan Huss (33)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Colfax's Nick Jensen (42), McDonell's Asher Rozowski (34)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Canan Huss (33)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Cooper Mittermeyer (0)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Grant Smiskey (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Eddie Mittermeyer (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Aidan Misfeldt (1)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Eddie Mittermeyer (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Canan Huss (33)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Colfax's Jack Scharlau (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Asher Rozowski (34)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Colfax's Elijah Entzminger (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Colfax's Elijah Entzminger (10)
BRANDON BERG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!