Friday Prep Roundup: New Auburn girls basketball edges Clayton, stays unbeaten in East Lakeland

NEW AUBURN — The New Auburn girls basketball team stayed unbeaten in East Lakeland Conference play on Friday, edging Clayton in a 35-33 victory.

Morgan Berg led the Trojans (5-1, 3-0) with nine points, followed closely by eight points for Kyra North and seven points for Evelyn Cody.

Grace King had 18 points for Clayton (3-3, 2-1).

Cadott 88, Thorp 15

At Thorp, the Hornets (8-0, 4-0) bested the Cardinals (2-7, 0-4).

Boys Basketball

Thorp 55, Cadott 49

At Thorp, the Cardinals picked up a Western Cloverbelt win over the Hornets.

Aiden Rosemeyer led all scorers with 19 points for the Cardinals (2-5, 1-1) while Brady Stewart scored 11 points and Logan Hanson and Denzel Sutton each finished with seven.

Warren Bowe had a team-high 18 points for the Hornets (4-2, 0-2) including four 3-pointers and Tegan Ritter scored 13 points.

Fall Creek 52, Stanley-Boyd 31

At Stanley, the Crickets pulled away to a Western Cloverbelt win.

Landon Karlen and Brett Kroeplin scored seven points apiece for the Orioles (1-8, 0-2).

Leo Hagberg had 19 points for Fall Creek (4-1, 2-0), who outscored Stanley-Boyd in the second half 32-20.

Clayton 50, New Auburn 39

At New Auburn, the Bears bested the Trojans in an East Lakeland battle.

Andrew Gotham scored 12 points and Brayden Lotts finished with 10 points for New Auburn (1-3, 0-3).

Tanner Lewis scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half for Clayton (3-1, 3-0).

Wrestling

Bloomer/Colfax splits in Cameron

At Cameron, the Raptors went 1-3 in four duals at the Cameron Jamboree.

Bloomer/Colfax defeated Prescott 48-16 and fell to Cameron (49-24), Unity (42-33) and Superior (54-29).

Ethan Rubenzer and Aiden Anderson were each 4-0 in their matches while Drew Ryder and Brison Tuschl won three of their four.