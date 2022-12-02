Friday Prep Roundup: Schemenauer, Fuerstenberg register hat tricks as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey rolls

EAGLE RIVER — Joey Schemenauer and Rhyenne Fuerstenberg each registered hat tricks to lead the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey scoring onslaught on Friday in a 14-1 victory over Northland Pines.

Schemenauer opened the scoring with a goal 27 seconds into the game and added her second and third goals in the second period while Fuerstenberg scored twice in the first period before scoring the final of her team's 14 goals in the rout for the Sabers (1-1). Paige Steinmetz, Addisyn Buesgen, Emma-lyn Stephenson, Micaela Moucha, Ashley Slupe, Mya Post, Tessa Leisses and Rhylee Buesgen each scored one goal while Addisyn Buesgen had three assists and the trio of Steinmetz, Marley Sterling and Leisses each helped on two goals.

Kasandra Herr stopped three shots in two periods in net before Aubrie Dowd made two saves in the third period.

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 64, Rice Lake 60

At Rice Lake, the Cardinals rallied late to beat the Warriors in a Big Rivers opener.

Mason Monarski led the Cards (2-0, 1-0) with 16 points and added nine rebounds as one of three Chi-Hi players in double figures. Jackson Tomczak scored 14 points and grabbed eight boards while Kansas Smith had 11 points in the victory with Jackson Gugel chipping in with eight points and three assists.

Tyler Orr scored a game-high 23 points for the Warriors (1-1, 0-1).

McDonell 74, Spring Valley 67

At Spring Valley, the Macks hit 12 3-pointers in a win over the Cardinals.

Canan Huss scored 17 points for McDonell (3-0), followed closely by Aidan Misfeldt and Eddie Mittermeyer with 16 points apiece and Asher Rozowski scoring eight.

Cade Stasiek and Diego Schmitt had 17 points apiece for the Cardinals (0-1).

Cornell 73, Butternut 32

At Cornell, the Chiefs earned a victory over the Midgets.

Dylan Bowe led the way for Cornell (2-1) with 22 points and was joined in double figures by Blake Anders (16) and Dawson Munson (11).

Owen Dennis scored 27 points for Butternut (0-1).

Girls Basketball

Rice Lake 64, Chi-Hi 42

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals fell in a Big Rivers battle to the Warriors.

Brooklyn Sandvig scored 13 points for the Cardinals (1-2, 0-1) and Ava Reuter added 10.

Eliana Sheplee led all scorers with 20 points for the Warriors (2-0, 1-0).

Bloomer 60, Thorp 47

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks battled past the Cardinals for a Western Cloverbelt win.

Nora Jensen had a team-high 13 points for Bloomer (1-2, 1-0). Brooklyn Sarauer and Katlyn Jones had 10 points apiece and Brooke Petska added eight in the win.

Ava Teclaw scored 15 points and Elizabeth Frankewicz had 14 for the Cardinals (1-2, 0-1).

Cadott 90, Eau Claire Regis 51

At Cadott, the Hornets piled up points in a Western Cloverbelt triumph over the Ramblers.

Lauryn Goettl scored 27 points as one of four players in double figures for Cadott (4-0, 1-0). Elly Eiler added 20 points, Laken Ryan scored 17 points and Taylor Hager had 10 points in the second half of the victory.

Cara Olson scored 14 points for Eau Claire Regis (0-2, 0-1).

Wrestling

Christopherson wins once for McDonell

At Cumberland, Jonah Christopherson earned one victory for the Macks on the mat at the Cumberland Island City Duals.

Christopherson pinned Shell Lake's Erik Nelson at 182 as a part of his 1-2 record on the day while Hailey Pelkey went 0-3 for the Macks.