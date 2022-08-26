Friday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd football rallies from 21-point deficit to edge Marathon in overtime

MARATHON — The Stanley-Boyd football team trailed by 21 points in the second quarter but rallied to score a 36-28 nonconference win at Marathon on Friday.

The Orioles (1-1) were behind 28-7 in the second quarter, but scored the final 29 points including a 5-yard touchdown run by Logan Burzynski in overtime to take the lead for the first time.

The Stanley-Boyd quarterback Burzynski threw for 129 yards while completing 13 of his 28 pass attempts with two touchdown passes to Henry Hoel including a 32-yard scoring connection to help tie the game in the fourth quarter. Burzynski and Landon Karlen each ran for yards and Blake Paul had a team-high 69 yards on 22 carries in leading the Orioles to a 200-yard effort on the ground as a team.

Cole Brenner had three interceptions on defense for Stanley-Boyd including the game clincher on third and goal in overtime after Burzynski's scoring run put the Orioles out front.

Cooper Hoeksema threw for 336 yards and three scores — one each to Matt Annis, Tyler Underwood and Mason Seehafer — with Underwood and Annis combining for 11 catches and 247 receiving yards for Marathon (1-1).

Stanley-Boyd opens Cloverbelt play next Friday at Durand.

Athens 54, Cornell 22

At Athens, the Bluejays scored 34 points in the first quarter of an 8-man victory over the Chiefs.

Dylan Bowe had a big night in defeat for the Chiefs (0-1) with 197 rushing yards including three touchdowns on 19 carries. Bowe scored on runs of 48, 44 and three yards.

Kyler Ellenbecker led the charge for the Bluejays (1-0) with 150 yards on the ground with three scores, 94 yards passing with two touchdown tosses and a 22-yard fumble return for a score to open the scoring less than four minutes into the game.

Cornell hosts Alma Center Lincoln next Friday.

McDonell 62, Greenwood 8

At Greenwood, the Macks reopened the Mark Maloney area with a lopsided 8-man victory.

McDonell (1-0) jumped out to a 40-0 halftime lead en route to the victory.

The Macks play at Thorp next Friday.

Owen-Withee 56, New Auburn 6

At New Auburn, the Blackhawks rolled past the Trojans in an 8-man opener for both squads.

The Trojans (0-1) play at Greenwood next Friday.

Gilman 50, Lake Holcombe 0

At Holcombe, the Pirates blanked the Chieftains in an 8-man opener.

Gilman (1-0) hosts Bruce next Friday while the Chieftains (0-1) play at Athens.

Girls Tennis

Chi-Hi's McIlquham and Johnston win twice at Wausau West

At Wausau, the No. 3 doubles team of Makenna Johnston and Emma McIlquham won a pair of doubles matchups for the Cardinals at the Wausau West invite.

Johnston and McIlquham defeated the Wausau East tandem of Ianna Hubert and Bennett Sweeney (6-4, 6-2) and the Antigo duo of Evie Trabant-McKenna and Haven Baumgartner (6-2, 6-0). Emma Albert earned a win at No. 3 singles against Wisconsin Rapids' Julia Krueger (4-6, 2-0, 2-0) and one over Antigo's Julia Volpentesta (6-2, 6-1) while Kamm Glamann picked up a No. 4 singles win over Antigo's Hailey Burhop (6-4, 6-1) in a tight 4-3 loss as a team.

Wisconsin Rapids and Wausau East each defeated Chi-Hi 6-1 in team competition.

Volleyball

Bloomer unbeaten on first day in Whitewater

At Whitewater, the Blackhawks won their four matchups on the first day at the Warhawk Open.

Bloomer beat Heritage Christian, Lodi, Shoreland Lutheran and Whitewater each in straight sets. Bella Seibel led Bloomer (4-0) with 30 kills to go with 34 digs while Kaitlyn Jones had 26 kills and 31 digs. Ciarra Seibel served seven aces and Amelia Herrick had 80 assists.