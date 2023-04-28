EAU CLAIRE — An 11-run fourth inning helped the Stanley-Boyd softball team pick up a 15-0 Western Cloverbelt victory over Eau Claire Regis on Friday afternoon.

The Orioles pounded 15 hits and also stole six bases in the win.

Emme Felmlee had three of those hits for Stanley-Boyd (5-6, 4-3) while scoring twice and driving in two. Bailey Sikora, Emily Brenner, Aaliyah Allard and Lauren Potaczek had two hits apiece while Tanielle Ducommun and Lauren Potaczek drove in two runners each.

That was more than enough support for Abby Reynolds as she scattered two hits and one walk in four scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

McDonell 16, Osseo-Fairchild 1 (4 inn.)

At Casper Park, the Macks bested the Thunder in a Western Cloverbelt win.

Morgan Wirtz was 4-for-4 with five runs batted in for the Macks (8-2, 5-2). Kendall Hepfler was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and two stolen bases, Katie Ruf had three hits and three RBIs, Rebecca Baier was 2-for-4 with two walks and four runs scored and Josie Witkowski singled and doubled while driving in three. Aubrey Dorn tripled and drove in two runs as the Macks scored in all four innings.

Ruf struck out four while allowing two hits, two walks and one earned run in the win.

Fall Creek 14, Thorp 1 (5 inn.)

At Thorp, the Crickets remained unbeaten with a Western Cloverbelt triumph over the Cardinals.

Kennedy Tumm was 3-for-4 with a run batted in while Kennedy Gruhlke, Riley Nicks and Averie Barka had two hits each with Nicks and Barka driving in three each. Jenna Fitch struck out five in allowing one unearned run for the Crickets (14-0, 8-0).

Shayle Zarza had a hit and stolen base and Taylor Boie drove in a run for Thorp (1-8, 0-5).

Baseball

Chi-Hi 4, Holmen 1

At Holmen, the Cardinals and Vikings split a doubleheader with Chi-Hi winning game one 4-1 and Holmen taking game two 10-5 in a game called by darkness after six innings.

Cole Perlberg scattered two hits and three walks while allowing one unearned runs with three strikeouts in game one. Grady Fredrick had two hits and a run batted in while Grayden Thatcher drove in a run in the win.

Grady Fredrick homered, Jacob Danielson doubled and Dawson Goodman had two hits in game two for the Cardinals (7-3).

Osseo-Fairchild 9, McDonell 4

At Casper Park, six runs in the sixth inning turned a deficit into a five-run lead for the Thunder.

Carter Stelter doubled and drove in one run for the Macks (1-3, 1-2).

Trig Korger, Spencer Osmenson and Drake Sweat had two hits apiece with Korger and Osmenson driving in two runners each for the Thunder (6-3, 3-1).

Girls Soccer

Regis/McDonell 4, Mauston 0

At Eau Claire, the co-op stayed unbeaten with a Mid-Western Wisconsin win.

Lexi Ridenour scored four goals in the second half for Regis/McDonell (8-0, 6-0) while Annabelle Schroeder had three goals and Colleen Callagan scored once. Schroeder also assisted on four goals and Callaghan had one assist.