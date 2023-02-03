RIVER FALLS — Chi-Hi freshman Gus Thorp broke a long-standing record on Friday in the boys hockey team's 5-0 shutout win at River Falls.

The defenseman set a new program record for the most assists by a freshman, as he dished out his 20th of the season on Mason Johnson's power play goal in the second period. Thorp breaks the previous mark held by Dallas Steward from 1995. Thorp opened the scoring in a three-goal first period as Reid Post, Jackson LeMay and Thorp lit the lamp. Carter Bowe and Johnson added goals in the second period. Bowe, Johnson, Bret Carlson, LeMay and Jackson Bohland each had an assist as well.

Derek Strong stopped all seven shots faced for the shutout win for the Cardinals (15-7, 8-4) while Luke Linehan had 52 saves for River Falls (6-15, 2-10).

Boys Basketball

McDonell 76, Cadott 58

At Cadott, the Macks made 11 3-pointers in a Western Cloverbelt win over the Hornets.

Canan Huss led all scorers with 27 points for the Macks (19-1, 10-1) while Eddie Mittermeyer made seven of those triples with 25 points. Keagan Galvez had 10 points in the win.

Nolan Blum finished with 16 points to lead the Hornets (4-14, 0-11) and Brodee Burish added 10 points.

Stanley-Boyd 68, Thorp 55

At Stanley, the Orioles knocked off the nearby Cardinals in a Western Cloverbelt win.

Henry Hoel led all scorers with 31 points including four 3-pointers for the Orioles (5-14, 4-7) while Landon Karlen and Haydn Gustafson had nine points each.

Aiden Rosemeyer scored 28 points for Thorp (8-12, 4-7) and Brady Stewart had 13.

Bruce 91, Lake Holcombe 38

At Bruce, the Red Raiders jumped out to a 50-20 halftime lead on the way to an East Lakeland triumph.

Brian Strzok and Taye Yeager had 14 and 12 points, respectively, for the Chieftains (6-11, 5-7).

Ryan Popowich led all scorers with 34 points and Jake Thome added 20 for the Red Raiders (14-3, 11-2).

Girls Basketball

Eau Claire North 59, Chi-Hi 35

At Chi-Hi, the Huskies earned a Big Rivers victory over the Cardinals.

Brooklyn Sandvig led Chi-Hi (1-18, 0-11) with 11 points.

Hope Bushendorf scored 11 points in the win for the Huskies (8-9, 5-5).

Cadott 67, Stanley-Boyd 53

At Stanley, the Hornets picked up their second Western Cloverbelt win in as many days.

Elly Eiler led all scorers with 28 points and Lauryn Goettl had 24 points for Cadott (17-4, 10-2).

Teagen Becker scored 17 points for the Orioles (4-14, 2-10).

Lake Holcombe 55, Bruce 29

At Bruce, the Chieftains won their third consecutive game by besting the Red Raiders in an East Lakeland battle.

Emma Lechleitner had 20 points with Karly Kirkman and Justine Kane each added 14 points for the Chieftains (10-6, 8-4).

Rheanna Hopkins scored 17 points for Bruce (0-14, 0-12).

IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi boys hockey edges Verona in season opener Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22 Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22